Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Travis Kelce Injury Boosts Rashee Rice; Leaves Chiefs Without Tight End Threat

The Chiefs are already without top running back Kenneth Walker for their game against the Atlanta Falcons, and now Travis Kelce is playing through an ankle injury.

The veteran tight end has been one of the most consistent tight ends this season for fantasy managers, and his status will be one of the most highly monitored for managers heading into Week 11.

Without Kelce, Patrick Mahomes will have to rely on other receivers, including Rashee Rice and back-up tight end Noah Gray.

Fantasy Football Impact

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce is averaging 12.4 fantasy points this season, making him the league's TE6. Kelce has recorded double-digit fantasy performances in five weeks this season, including 25.1 and 17.3-point performances in Weeks 2 and 9, respectively.

Kelce suffered an ankle injury in Week 10, before eventually returning to the game. Despite returning, Kelce's status should still be monitored.

Status alert: Travis Kelce (ankle) questionable to return Sunday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 15, 2026

TE Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs

Gray is the Chiefs' second-string tight end, and he'll be looking for more opportunities to get the ball with Kelce's injury.

Gray is in his sixth season in the NFL, but he has always been second to Kelce in the Chiefs' depth chart for tight ends.

In four games without Kelce, Gray has recorded six receptions for 44 yards, which still leaves Gray as a dismal fantasy choice for managers searching for a tight end.

Gray averages around 58% of the snaps for the Chiefs, but he does not make a reliable fantasy pick even if Kelce misses time, given the other offensive weapons that the Chiefs have.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice remains one of Mahomes' favorite targets for the Chiefs, and without Kelce, Rice is set to get even more looks within the offense.

Rice is averaging 11.0 fantasy points this season, but he has only played in six games for the Chiefs.

Rice had his best game in Week 8, which saw him earn 18.3 fantasy points, with seven receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Rice has played 243 offensive snaps in his six games this season, playing 47.65% of the Chiefs' snaps. In Week 9, Rice logged the second-most snaps for the Chiefs' wide receivers, behind only Xavier Worthy.

Rice remains a WR2 option for fantasy managers, with the wideout seeing a high number of targets per week.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes has relied on Kelce to be one of his best receivers throughout his time in the NFL, but even without Kelce, Mahomes continues to be one of the best fantasy quarterbacks.

Without Kelce in three games, Mahomes has a passer rating of 93.8 and has recorded 768 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Mahomes ranks as the QB14 for fantasy this season with an average of 17.7 points per game.

Mahomes is playing through two injuries, including a small UCL strain that briefly took him out of the Week 9 game against the Jets.

Without Kelce, Mahomes will have to rely on Rice and Gray for their experience, and the newly-aquired Josh Downs will also be thrust into a bigger role for the Chiefs' offense.

What Should Fantasy Managers Do About Kelce?

Even if Kelce misses time, the Chiefs' offense has plenty of weapons to keep winning. Without Kelce, fantasy managers should confidently start Rice and Walker, assuming he is healthy for Week 11.

Kelce's status will need to be monitored for Week 11, even after returning to the Week 10 game.