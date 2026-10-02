Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Tyjae Spears Trending Toward Out, Improving the Outlook for Tony Pollard
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Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard were banged up entering the Tennessee Titans’ Week 3 showdown against the New York Giants. While both were active in that game, Spears is trending in the wrong direction to suit up in Week 4.
On Friday, head coach Robert Saleh revealed that Spears will have to “clear some hurdles” to be active for the Titans on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
How does Spears’ injury update affect Pollard and the other running backs in Tennessee’s offense from a fantasy football perspective?
All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros.
Fantasy Impact
Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans
After popping up on the injury report with a foot injury ahead of the Titans’ Week 3 clash with the Giants, Pollard was active and handled a majority of the backfield touches. While Spears had just 3 carries for 5 yards in the loss to New York, Pollard turned 21 touches into 96 scrimmage yards.
Across the first three weeks, Pollard is the RB31 in fantasy points per game (8.5), but he posted a season-high 13.6 points in Week 3 with Spears having a limited role. Now, with Spears likely sidelined, Pollard has a clearer outlook against a Ravens defense that is 29th in rushing EPA (0.01) and 21st in rushing success rate (42.0%) allowed.
Nicholas Singleton, RB, Tennessee Titans
Despite Saleh indicating that rookie Nicholas Singleton could see the field more in Week 3, the first-year back logged zero offensive snaps in the defeat to the Giants. Singleton has totaled only 4 carries for 10 yards to begin the season, with all of those touches happening in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
If Spears is officially ruled out, Singleton would seemingly operate as the immediate backup to Pollard. That being said, Singleton isn’t viable to roster in any redraft leagues right now, barring a long-term injury to Pollard.
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin