Fantasy Football Week 4 Running Back Projections and Rankings: Jahmyr Gibbs Bursts, Jadarian Price Folds

The running back position has been commanded by Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson through three weeks. It is no surprise, but risers and fallers are shown behind. Kenneth Walker III has risen to contest that RB1 overall standing. Derrick Henry is also establishing dominance early on. No week is the same as the last, and the following projects the running back position in Week 4.

Top-12 Running Back

Thomas Carelli

Gibbs takes command on the RB1 in Week 4. He is at a level of football that is among the best at his position in the NFL. Gibbs has 4 more touches than any other running back this season. His per-game total is 27.7 touches between rushes and receptions.

Kenneth Walker III rises to become a weekly top-4 staple. He ranks 1st in Forced Missed Tackles per Touch, 2nd in Yards After Contact per Rush, and 2nd in Rush EPA per Play.

So long as Jonathan Brooks stays out, Chuba Hubbard is a top-10 running back on volume alone. He has 18.5 touches per game over his last two appearances. His expected shares are 75% of the Panthers' rushing offense and 14% of its receiving offense.

Top Upside Picks

Thomas Carelli

Aaron Jones is averaging 20.0 rushes per game since Jordan Mason went down in Week 1. He is up to RB21 in fantasy football and will fall in the RB10-18 range most weeks going forward.

Braelon Allen was the first big waiver wire attraction of the fantasy season. He fills in for Breece Hall, who may miss anywhere from 2 to 6 games, pending clarity from his MRI results. Allen should have a nearly 4:1 split over Isaiah Davis in that Jets backfield.

Jeremiyah Love had a season-high 21 rushing attempts and 5 receptions in Week 3. He is ready to take over the RB1 job from Tyler Allgeier, with a new 2:1 split projection in Love's favor.

Fade These Running Backs

Emanuel Wilson has as many goal line carries through 3 weeks (7) as Kenneth Walker + Jadarian Price COMBINED across 2025 + 2026 on the Seahawks 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kF3g1Fg9yL — Underdog (@Underdog) September 30, 2026

I do think it's partly due to his Week 2 injury, but Jadarian Price was out-attempted 9-to-5 by Emanuel Wilson in Week 3. Price is averaging 4.3 yards per attempt with two fumbles and zero touchdowns to date.

The run block is bad, so he can blame it on that, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt is averaging a measly 3.0 yards per attempt through three games. As for Rachaad White, he is averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. The Commanders' trend is toward White having a larger role in the weeks to come.

The volume may persist, helping Bucky Irving remain viable. However, the Buccaneers are the clear worst offense in the NFL now under backup, undrafted free-agent quarterback Jalon Daniels. Irving can be started, but do not have high RB1-esque hopes.

Sleeper of the Week

Thomas Carelli

The Titans do not look good. They were defeated and scored just seven points against the Giants last week. However, I find that Tyjae Spears does have good upside this Sunday. Let me tell you why.

The Ravens rank 5th-worst in Defensive Rush EPA Allowed per Play. Spears ranks 9th in Yards After Contact per Rush and 14th in Rushing EPA. The best sector of the Titans team I do rank is their run-blocking.

Running the ball has historically been a strength of Brian Daboll's offenses, so we can bank on Spears breaking out, a player who is also averaging 12.7 routes run per game.

Week 4 Projected Leaders

Rushing Attempts: Jahmyr Gibbs (26.0)

Rushing Yards: Jahmyr Gibbs (111.6)

Rushing Touchdowns: Jahmyr Gibbs (0.96)

Targets: Jahmyr Gibbs (8.4)

Receptions: Jahmyr Gibbs (6.3)

Receiving Yards: Jahmyr Gibbs (52.6)

Receiving Touchdowns: Bijan Robinson (0.45)

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