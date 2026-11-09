Fantasy Football Injury Impact: With Michael Wilson Done for the Season, Who Replaces Him in Arizona's Offense?

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a huge blow to their pass-catching corps on Monday. Wide receiver Michael Wilson has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a neck injury, with reports confirming a neck fracture.

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) celebrates during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson leaves behind a notable void in Arizona's passing attack, having quietly put together an efficient campaign as the team's top receiver. Averaging high-end fantasy production (22nd overall in PPR PPG). Wilson was a reliable weekly starter fantasy managers counted on. His absence vacates roughly 7 to 9 targets per game heading into the home stretch of the fantasy season.

Arizona Receiver Room: Who Steps Up?

Wih Wison sidelined, here is how the targets could project to redistribute across the remaining pass-catchers.

Trey McBride, TE: The Ultimate Alpha Target

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) catches a pass for 5 yards during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he isn't a wide receiver, McBride is the single biggest beneficiary of Wilson's season-ending injury. Already acting as the focal point of the short-to-intermediate passing game, McBride now projects for elite, WR1-level target volume. Expect his floor and ceiling in PPR formats to reach top-tier territory as the offense consolidates around him.

Reggie Virgil, WR: The Top Waiver Priority

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among true wide outs, Virgil stands out as the most logical beneficiary for extra reps. He has showcased flashes of downfield playmaking ability, and Wilson's absence opens up a direct path to consistent snap counts on the outside. While he lacks Wilson's proven target demand, Virgil is the top speculative add off the waiver wire for WR-needy rosters.

Semi Fehoko & Devin Duvernay: Deeper League Dart Throws

Fehoko offers physical size on the outside and will likely see an increased snap share in multi-receiver sets. He serves as a matchup-dependent starter in deep 14-or-16-team leagues.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay (81 runs with the ball after catching the punt return during the first quarter against the New York Giants on Oct. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Known for his versatility and speed, Duvernay provides value primarily on special teams and gadget play usage, but he could absorb additional targets operating out of the slot. His fantasy upside remains limited unless his offensive snap count jumps significantly

Rest of Season Outlook & Fantasy Playoff Implications

Losing Wilson changes the entire outlook for Arizona's offense down the stretch. With fantasy playoffs right around the corner, managers must adjust how they evaluate this unit in weekly matchups.

This is the WR room Carson Beck will make his debut with - and play the rest of the season with



Simi Fehoko - 156 Career Receiving Yards

Devin Duvernay - 1,025 Career Rec Yards (98 Games)

Reggie Virgil- 54 Career Rec Yards (Rookie)



This should be interesting. pic.twitter.com/WWaLEqDJFr — 𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟🧊 (@LockdownWill) November 9, 2026

Key Trends to Watch

Without Wilson to command 7+ targets, expect Arizona to lean more into heavy tight-end sets and multi-back packages to mask their thinned wideout depth. That further solidifies McBride's status as a high-volume target hog who functions effectively as the team's WR1.

Wilson's 6'2" frame made him a primary intermediate end-zone threat. Those high-value looks inside the 20-yard line will now concentrate almost exclusively on McBride, giving him a noticeable bump in touchdown probability week-in-and-week-out.

Fantasy Takeaway & Action Plan

Prioritize McBride in Trades: If the McBride manager in your league is somehow unaware of the volume shift, buy high. He carries overall TE1 potential for the rest of the season.

Target Virgil on Waivers: Virgil should be prioritized in 12-team leagues as a high-upside bench stash who could step into a WR3/Flex role purely off target volume.

Temper Expectations for the Passing Offense: Losing a top-22 PPR wide receiver hurts the efficiency of the entire offense. Expect defenses to double-team McBride, making the overall efficiency of the Cardinals passing attack a potential concern down the stretch.