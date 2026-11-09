Cardinals Dealt Devastating Blow as Michael Wilson's Season is Over

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson is out for the season.

In a surprising turn of events, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters on Monday that Wilson suffered a fracture near his neck on the fourth play of their Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He played through it.

"Mike Wilson, he'll be out for the year. He's got a fracture in his neck area. So fourth play of the game, played through it. Didn't say anything. Fourth play of the game, played through it. He said he just kind of had a kink in his neck. But he's such a warrior that he didn't think much of it, and then obviously when the adrenaline wore down, he got his tests today. That's when we knew." Mike LaFleur to reporters on Monday

He finished the day with six receptions for 60 yards, leading Arizona in receiving.

Wilson inked a three-year, $75 million extension this season, placing him in Arizona past his rookie contract. It was a well-deserved extension for one of the Cardinals' hardest workers, and now, the team loses him for the second half of the 2026 season.

When asked if he's ever seen this many injuries in one season, LaFleur replied:

"No."

The 3-6 Cardinals have suffered a mountain of injuries this year, specifically at receiver where numerous players have hit injured reserve. Now, Arizona turns to wideouts in Zay Jones, Simi Fehoko, Devin Duvernay and Reggie Virgil.

"I somewhat told the guys not to get any further than that, but you know, A lot of opportunity, A lot of opportunity for guys to go out there and show us what they got. Where there's setbacks, there's setups for success, so we'll go from there," LaFleur continued.

The NFL's trade deadline is tomorrow, though after selling two previous starters and a losing record accompanying Arizona into Week 10, it's unlikely Arizona makes any moves to give up draft capital in what many are now viewing as a lost season.

Wilson's a terrific player and an even better teammate in the locker room. This is a major blow for the Cardinals in numerous ways.

"That's what we signed up to do. It's one of 32 [teams], no one's going to feel sorry for you," LaFleur continued. "You get these guys ready. Whoever we got lined up, whoever we are going to be up on game day, we get them ready to go play football. That's the good part about being where your feet are, not looking too far ahead. We have an opportunity to go 1-0 this week."