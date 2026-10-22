Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Zach Charbonnet Returning In Week 7 Sinks Emanuel Wilson's Value

After tearing his ACL in the NFC Championship Game back in late January, Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet has been activated from the PUP list and is expected to make his season debut in Week 7. His presence will undoubtedly shake up the Seahawks' backfield.

Zach Charbonnet (knee) was activated from the PUP list Thursday.



Via @seahawksPR pic.twitter.com/UevCb9EuGH — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 22, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Charbonnet will return this week, but we have no idea how many snaps or touches he'll be able to handle in his first game back. It's more likely that he just muddies up the backfield and damages Emanuel Wilson, rather than Charbonnet being a startable fantasy football option himself in Week 7.

When it comes to his long-term role, we'd expect that Charbonnet will lead a committee on the ground and handle the bulk of the goal-line work. This backfield could end up being a disaster for fantasy football owners with Charbonnet back and Jadarian Price working toward a return from injured reserve.

RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson was already a shaky start this week in a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is unstartable with Charbonnet back. The only thing Wilson had going for him was volume and touchdown upside. The return of Charbonnet will likely strip him of both those things. We would advise leaving Wilson on your bench this week, and he could be destined for the waiver wire in the near future.

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Price's role in this offense is very much up in the air once he returns. While he was far more efficient than Wilson, he totaled just 119 yards in three games at 4.3 yards per carry.

There is a real chance that the first-round pick returns as the RB2 in Seattle behind Charbonnet or in a near 50/50 split. We will have to play his rest-of-season value by ear. Nevertheless, it's unlikely he's a league-winner once he returns to action.

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