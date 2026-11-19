The Eagles are awaiting DeVonta Smith's return to the field, and I expect him back in Week 11. Smith has been practicing, although in limited fashion. He also tells the media he is fully healthy. The general consensus is that Smith will suit up, and as a fantasy analyst, I will help measure the Eagles' offense with Smith in it.

Fantasy Football Outlook

The Eagles' offense is not very good as it stands. With Joe Milton behind center, ESPN's FPI rating is -5.5. In simpler terms, ESPN expects them to score 5.5 points less than the average NFL offense in a neutral setting. That number ranks them third-worst in the NFL, better than only the Patriots and Dolphins.

The caveat is that while they are bad, they are expected to trail. Thus, Milton might pass the ball above average. Keyword = "might."

Now let's check out Milton — How has he been doing?

The sample size is limited to just one game — Week 9. Milton got the nod for the Eagles, completing 18 of 34 passes for 169 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He relied on short throws to his pass-catchers, averaging 5.0 Yards per Attempt.

This season, 51 quarterbacks have recorded at least 30 dropbacks. Of those, Milton ranks 48th in PFF Passing Grade behind Carson Wentz, Joe Fagnano, and Cooper Rush. In other words, Milton is in bad company and, well, doesn't look very good.

The good news is that the Eagles were very pass-heavy in Week 9 with Milton at quarterback. The team recorded 70 total snaps: 50 passing and 20 running. At this point in their losing season, there's little reason to shy away from the pass. Nick Sirianni ought to let Milton let it loose, and he might in Week 11.

The Eagles will face the Steelers, whom they are not expected to beat. I will return to Smith's case and highlight his matchup against the Steelers using the applicable statistics below.

16th in Yards per Target Allowed to outside wide receivers

14th in EPA per Pass Allowed

27th in Wide Receiver Receptions Allowed per Game

23rd in Wide Receiver Yards Allowed per Game

By all accounts, it's a slightly above-average matchup for Smith. If Milton drops back a lot, Smith should deliver top-20 results as a fantasy football wide receiver. If he scores, that shoots up to the top-10.

It really matters little who else is on the Eagles' depth chart. Smith is the No. 1 option, and when he's on the field, he commands a high usage rate.

As it stands, Smith is projected as the WR11 in Week 11 fantasy football. I would start him as long as he is ruled active for this upcoming game.

DeVonta Smith Injury Update

Smith was limited in Wednesday and Thursday practices. He told the media he is "100%" and implied he could have played in Week 10, despite being inactive.

The expectation is that Smith will be playing this week. It would be a surprise if he didn't, and as his fantasy owner, I plan to start him at WR2.

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