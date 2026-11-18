Fantasy Football Week 11 Wide Receiver Projections & Rankings: Start Garrett Wilson, George Pickens
Fantasy football is a game of decision-making. Who should we start, and who should we sit? Why? Everyone has a different thinking process, but it all comes down to the same ideas. We weigh matchups, roles, skill, weather, and many other data points. My own projections take many of those data points and produce a set ranking system, which we'll feature today at wide receiver.
Top-12 Wide Receivers
Jaylen Waddle makes his first tick in the WR1 territory. That is due to a very good matchup against a Raiders defense that allows at least 30 points per game on a regular basis. He and Courtland Sutton should both be started in Week 11.
It is rare that I can recommend three wide receivers from the same team. But I will do just that. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy are all viable. Each has had a consistently respectable fantasy output all season, and they play the Titans, who allow wide receivers 25.1 fantasy points per game, the worst in the league.
Must-Start Wide Receivers
Luther Burden is averaging 7.3 targets per game with a 74% catch rate. He is on one of the NFL's best offenses. No matter who he is playing, I believe that Burden can be a top-10 wide receiver any given week. His skill, supporting cast, and coaching staff back that.
Garrett Wilson returns from a concussion this week. Meanwhile, Omar Cooper Jr. is trending toward being out. In that case, I'd be surprised if Wilson had a target share under 25%. I wouldn't be surprised if he had a >35% target share in Week 11.
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Must-Sit Wide Receivers
I am not in love with Keenan Allen. Mike Evans may return, and the 49ers will face a stout Vikings defense; they already have a deep cast of weapons. Allen wouldn't surprise me if he had a 90% route rate but fewer than four receptions.
Jalen Coker has stumbled down to rank 68th in EPA per Target. Despite playing on a strong Panthers offense, Coker has only caught 7 passes over his last four games. It's just not working well enough for me to plug-and-play Coker.
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Sleeper of the Week
The Titans have placed Wan'Dale Robinson on the injured reserve, which essentially makes Ayomanor the WR2 behind Carnell Tate. I do have Ayomanor above Calvin Ridley.
Ayomanor has 19 targets, 11 receptions, and 157 yards over his last three games. The Titans will aim for a pass-friendly shootout with the Cowboys this weekend, who struggle against the pass.
Projected Statistical Leaders
- Targets: CeeDee Lamb (11.7)
- Receptions: CeeDee Lamb (7.8)
- Yards: CeeDee Lamb (104.0)
- Anytime Touchdown: CeeDee Lamb (64.3%)
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.