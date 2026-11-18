Fantasy football is a game of decision-making. Who should we start, and who should we sit? Why? Everyone has a different thinking process, but it all comes down to the same ideas. We weigh matchups, roles, skill, weather, and many other data points. My own projections take many of those data points and produce a set ranking system, which we'll feature today at wide receiver.

Top-12 Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

Jaylen Waddle makes his first tick in the WR1 territory. That is due to a very good matchup against a Raiders defense that allows at least 30 points per game on a regular basis. He and Courtland Sutton should both be started in Week 11.

It is rare that I can recommend three wide receivers from the same team. But I will do just that. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy are all viable. Each has had a consistently respectable fantasy output all season, and they play the Titans, who allow wide receivers 25.1 fantasy points per game, the worst in the league.

Must-Start Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

Luther Burden is averaging 7.3 targets per game with a 74% catch rate. He is on one of the NFL's best offenses. No matter who he is playing, I believe that Burden can be a top-10 wide receiver any given week. His skill, supporting cast, and coaching staff back that.

Garrett Wilson returns from a concussion this week. Meanwhile, Omar Cooper Jr. is trending toward being out. In that case, I'd be surprised if Wilson had a target share under 25%. I wouldn't be surprised if he had a >35% target share in Week 11.

Read more on Week 11 Must-Start Wide Receivers.

Must-Sit Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

I am not in love with Keenan Allen. Mike Evans may return, and the 49ers will face a stout Vikings defense; they already have a deep cast of weapons. Allen wouldn't surprise me if he had a 90% route rate but fewer than four receptions.

Jalen Coker has stumbled down to rank 68th in EPA per Target. Despite playing on a strong Panthers offense, Coker has only caught 7 passes over his last four games. It's just not working well enough for me to plug-and-play Coker.

Read more on Week 11 Must-Sit Wide Receivers.

Sleeper of the Week

The Titans have placed Wan'Dale Robinson on the injured reserve, which essentially makes Ayomanor the WR2 behind Carnell Tate. I do have Ayomanor above Calvin Ridley.

Ayomanor has 19 targets, 11 receptions, and 157 yards over his last three games. The Titans will aim for a pass-friendly shootout with the Cowboys this weekend, who struggle against the pass.

Projected Statistical Leaders

Targets: CeeDee Lamb (11.7)

Receptions: CeeDee Lamb (7.8)

Yards: CeeDee Lamb (104.0)

Anytime Touchdown: CeeDee Lamb (64.3%)

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