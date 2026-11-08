Fantasy Football Injury Ramifications: J.J. McCarthy Injury Opens Door For Jameis Winston Return

J.J. McCarthy had the chance to lead the New York Giants' offense against the Philadelphia Eagles, but a hip injury saw McCarthy briefly leave the game.

The Giants may have to turn to Jameis Winston to lead the charge in the coming weeks, which boosts Winston's value just several games after being benched for McCarthy.

Fantasy Football Impact

QB J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants

Just weeks after being traded from the Minnesota Vikings, J.J. McCarthy was thrust into the starting quarterback role for the Giants.

McCarthy was clearly in pain against the Eagles after taking a hard hit, and he exited the game before eventually returning.

Status alert: J.J. McCarthy (hip) has returned to Sunday's game. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 8, 2026

His injury could be a future concern for the Giants, so what would a return by Jameis Winston mean for the Giants' offense?

QB Jameis Winston, New York Giants

Winston had two impressive fantasy performances for managers who picked up the second-string quarterback, coming in Weeks 4 and 5.

Aside from those performances, Winston had been underwhelming for the Giants before his eventual benching for McCarthy.

Before he was benched, Winston was able to find good connections on the field, especially with Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely.

If McCarthy were to miss time with his hip injury, Winston would need to bring back his A-game and rely on his best pass-catchers downfield.

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Nabers has been the go-to guy for the Giants' offense, with both McCarthy and Winston at quarterback.

Nabers is averaging 17.2 fantasy points per game this season, with double-digit fantasy perfomances in all but two games through eight weeks of the season.

With Winston at quarterback, Nabers has had 42 receptions for 536 yards, along with two touchdowns in six games.

With McCarthy at quarterback, Nabers has had 30 receptions for 397 yards and one touchdown in three games.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Likely is having his best fantasy season this year, averaging 16.1 fantasy points over seven games.

Likely has been a TE1 this season, with four double-digit fantasy performances this season. He remains a TE1 no matter who the quarterback for the Giants is.

Likely has had 24 catches for 258 yards and four touchdowns in four career games with McCarthy at quarterback.

With Winston at quarterback, Likely has had 38 receptions for 370 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

Which Giants Quarterback Is Better For Fantasy Football Managers?

McCarthy has a higher fantasy ceiling for the Giants, although Winston's experience helps the veteran quarterback should he be needed.

Both Nabers and Likely remain must-start fantasy players for managers, no matter who is at quarterback for the Giants.