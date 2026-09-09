Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 1: Updates On TreVeyon Henderson, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, And Many More
Week 1 is here, and it's time for the very first mid-week injury report of the season. These are all the injuries that you need to know before setting your lineup for Week 1.
Injury Report
Quarterbacks
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes has been back on the practice field for a while now, and all signs point to him getting the start in Week 1. However, head coach Andy Reid did say that he'd "most likely" be out there. It would be a shock if he doesn't play despite his late-season ACL tear.
Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
Penix will not be able to play in Week 1, after suffering his third ACL tear last season. Tua Tagovailoa will get the start for Atlanta. This is an upgrade for Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson, but a downgrade for Drake London.
Running Backs
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Henderson has been ruled out for tonight's game with an ankle injury. His absence should lead to a near bell-cow role for Rhamondre Stevenson in a tough matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Corey Kiner is the favorite to step into the backup role.
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Love is trending towards playing in Week 1 after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Cardinals' first preseason game. However, Tyler Allgeier has been listed as the RB1 on the team's unofficial depth chart. We don't expect that to hold, but it's worth noting.
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
CMC has returned to practice after missing time with tightness and is expected to play without limitations on Thursday Night Football.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Jeanty is trending towards playing in Week 1 after suffering an ankle injury during training camp. This is an injury you should continue to monitor throughout the week before a potential strong matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Swift has been back at practice after an injury scare last week. His backfield mate Kyle Monangai has also returned to practice after suffering a hyperextended knee in mid-August.
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
Despite being limited in practice due to soreness coming off back-to-back ACL tears, Brooks is trending towards playing in Week 1. Chuba Hubbard is also back at practice and good to go.
Wide Receivers
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
Nabers is expected to play in Week 1; however, there is still a chance that he will be playing at less than 100%. He is still a strong starting option, but there is some risk involved in playing him.
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After dealing with a toe injury, Egbuka looks to be on track to play in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Odunze is listed as day-to-day with an unspecified leg injury. There is a chance that he misses or is limited in Week 1, but we won't know more until later in the week.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
After a bit of a scare, both Higgins and J'Marr Chase should be good to go for Week 1.
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Pierce is expected to play in Week 1 after missing the majority of training camp while recovering from an ankle injury. There is a chance that he is still a bit limited.
Tight Ends
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Kittle will have his snaps monitored on Thursday night. This might be the worst-case scenario for fantasy owners. He is an extremely risky start in Week 1.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21