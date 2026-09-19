Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 2: TreVeyon Henderson Is In, Nico Collins Is Out, And Ladd McConkey Has Hope



It's only Week 2, but there are already plenty of injuries for fantasy football owners to deal with. These are all the latest injury updates that you need to know before setting your fantasy football lineups for Week 2.

Injury Report

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow is officially listed as questionable for Week 2 with back tightness, but he has been adamant that he's going to play and scoffed at the idea that he could miss this game. We fully expect him to play.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray has been ruled out with a concussion. Carson Wentz will get the start. This could be a slight downgrade, but it doesn't have any significant impact on the Vikings' fantasy weapons.

Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

Tua is now considered doubtful and is not expected to play in Week 2. Michael Penix Jr has also been ruled out. It looks like Cooper Rush is going to get another start. This is extremely problematic for all the Falcons' pass-catchers; however, it was not an issue for Bijan Robinson last week, who Rush targeted constantly.

Running Backs

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson has been removed from the injury report and is good to go for Week 2 after missing Week 1 with an ankle injury. It remains to be seen how he will be deployed in his second NFL season alongside Rhamondre Stevenson.

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Mason has been placed on injured reserve with a thumb injury and will miss at least the next four games. Presumably, Aaron Jones will take over as the starter with DeeJay Dallas and potentially rookie Demond Claiborne carving out a role.

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Both Swift and Kyle Monangai have been removed from the injury report after being added during the week. This appears to be a non-issue after both backs looked great in Week 1.

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

Black was a late-week addition to the injury report with a groin injury, which is always concerning. He should be viewed as questionable to play this week. If he can't go, Christian McCaffrey should see a ton of volume; however, he could be a viable flex option if he's healthy and active.

Wide Receivers

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Collins has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury in practice this week. This is a brutal loss for fantasy football owners, and it's not clear who will pick up the slack in Houston. Dalton Schultz, Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, and Jaylin Noel are all candidates for more opportunities.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Despite getting in a limited practice on Friday, Flowers has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game and is not expected to play. Mark Andrews should see a huge boost in targets, with Rashod Bateman stepping in as the WR1 alongside Chris Moore and LaJohntay Wester.

Ladd, McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

McConkey was able to get in a limited practice session on Friday. He is officially listed as questionable and should be treated like a game-time decision. Be sure to monitor this situation closely. Quentin Johnston and David Njoku would both get a boost if McConkey is ruled out.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Olave is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but is fully expected to play in Week 2. This is a situation you should monitor; however, you probably don't need to worry about it.

Michael Pittman Jr, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittman was unable to practice at all this week due to a foot injury. He is officially listed as questionable and appears to be in real danger of missing Week 2. If he is sidelined, DK Metcalf could get force-fed, with Germie Bernard potentially taking a big step forward as well.

Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

Cooper has been ruled out for Week 2 due to an ankle injury. This could lead to Garrett Wilson getting a few more targets.

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers has been listed as doubtful, but the team is maintaining that they will test his knee out before the game. We need to not listen to what the team says and only worry about their official designations when monitoring injuries because head coach Klint Kubiak has continuously lied. You can start Michael Mayer this week, and Bowers should not be considered a lock to play in Week 3 either.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Okonkwo has been ruled out for Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. John Bates is likely the next man up, but should not be considered a viable fantasy option.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News