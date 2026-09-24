Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 3: Featuring Puka Nacua, Zay Flowers, And Brock Bowers

Week 3 is here, and we have Thursday Night Football tonight, but before you set your lineup, you need to know all the most recent injury news. This is the fantasy football mid-week injury report for Week 3.

Injury Report

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Darnold missed Week 2 due to a glute injury he sustained in Week 1, but returned to a limited practice on Wednesday. He's not locked in for Week 3; however, he seems to be trending in the right direction.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Penix is set to make his first start of the season on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers after tearing his ACL last season. Tua Tagovailoa is also expected to return to action as the backup. The return of Penix is great news for Drake London.

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

An MRI revealed that Dart damaged his meniscus, MCL, and PCL on Monday night. He will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Jameis Winston is set to take over as the starter.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams' hamstring injury is not believed to be overly serious, but he is not expected to play this week. Tyson Bagent is also in the concussion protocol, so Case Keenum could be in line for a Week 3 start if Bagent can't clear the protocol.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels dislocated his elbow in Week 2 and will miss some time. Marcus Mariota is set to start in Week 3.

Running Backs

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Price got in a limited session on Wednesday after suffering a chest injury in Week 2. He should be considered questionable as of now, but will have to be monitored throughout the week. Emanuel Wilson will likely be the next man up if he can't go.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Brooks will undergo surgery to repair a core muscle injury. He has landed on IR, so he will miss at least four games. While the team does expect him back later in the season, he's more likely to miss 6-8 weeks than the four-game minimum.

JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Dobbins and Harvey both got in a limited practice on Wednesday as they try to return from hamstring injuries. Jonah Coleman missed the session due to an ankle sprain. This is a situation we will have to watch closely, but there is now a chance that Tyler Badie is starting for the Broncos this week.

Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints

Etienne was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. We don't know the severity of the injury or when it occurred. Hopefully we know more soon. If he can't go, Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller would probably split the backfield.

Wide Receivers

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua was unable to practice on Wednesday due to the groin injury that held him out in Week 2. He is in serious danger of sitting out another week.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Nabers got in a limited session on Wednesday, which is a good sign after he was able to return on Monday night from his shoulder injury.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Collins was not able to practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury and could miss another game this week.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Flowers was unable to practice on Wednesday after missing Week 2 with a hamstring injury. This will be a situation to monitor closely.

DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

Moore got in a limited session on Wednesday, but was in a non-contact jersey after injuring his shoulder last week on Thursday Night Football.

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans was listed as a DNP on Wednesday with a hip injury, but that doesn't mean much. Come back on Friday for a more meaningful update.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce has been placed on IR after re-aggravating his lingering heel injury. He will miss at least four games, but is expected to return this season.

Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittman was able to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday after not getting on the field at all last week with a foot injury. He should be considered questionable for Week 3.

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers got in another limited session on Wednesday. He is trending in the right direction, but should still be considered 50/50 for Week 3 after undergoing a procedure on his knee right before Week 1.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Okonkwo still isn't practicing after injuring his hamstring in the season opener.



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