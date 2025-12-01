Fantasy Football Injury Update: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Status Ahead of the Fantasy Playoffs
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a low ankle sprain on Thanksgiving Day after exiting in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers. He failed to haul in his lone target before leaving the game, finishing with 0 fantasy points. This injury comes at a critical point in the season, as fantasy playoffs are just around the corner and St. Brown has been one of the most consistent wide receivers this year. His absence could significantly impact the Lions.
How Long Will Amon-Ra St. Brown Be Out?
Amon-Ra St. Brown was initially reported to be at risk of missing 1–2 weeks, which could still be the case. However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has not ruled him out for Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, stating that St. Brown will be a game-time decision for the matchup.
Fantasy Football Impact on the Lions' Passing Game if Amon-Ra St. Brown Misses Time
If Amon-Ra St. Brown misses time, Jameson Williams and Isaac Teslaa are expected to see a significant uptick in targets. In Week 13, after St. Brown exited the game, Williams capitalized on the opportunity, racking up 26.8 fantasy points by catching 7 of 10 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown, despite also having 1 carry for -5 yards. Teslaa made the most of his limited opportunities as well, turning just 2 targets into 35 yards and a touchdown, totaling 11.5 fantasy points.
These performances highlight the potential value for fantasy managers in Williams and Teslaa if St. Brown is sidelined during the crucial fantasy playoff stretch.
Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Playoff Schedule
The Lions have a mixed playoff schedule ahead for St. Brown if he returns in time. The numbers in parentheses indicate each team’s rank against opposing wide receivers in fantasy points allowed this season:
• Week 15: Rams (16th)
• Week 16: Steelers (32nd)
• Week 17: Vikings (1st)
Since Amon-Ra St. Brown is currently the WR4 overall in fantasy this season, averaging 18.2 points per game, it’s likely that many managers who own him have already clinched a playoff spot and are hoping he only misses one week. Those who have secured a first-round bye could afford for him to sit out Weeks 14 and 15 to rest, but if he misses more than that, managers may need to look elsewhere to contend for their league’s championship trophy.