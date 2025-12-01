Amon-Ra St. Brown And 4 Other Notable Fantasy Football Injuries From Week 13
Week 13 of the NFL season featured a number of notable injuries to some of fantasy football’s top players. With the fantasy playoffs rapidly approaching, some injuries could be detrimental for lineups looking to clinch a spot in the postseason over the final few weeks of the regular season. Here is a delve inside some of the most notable injuries from Week 13 of the fantasy football season:
Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown went down with an ankle injury during the team’s Thanksgiving Day clash versus the Green Bay Packers. St. Brown exited the game in the first quarter and was unable to return, calling his status into question for Week 14. The star receiver suffered a low-ankle sprain and is questionable heading into Detroit’s Thursday night matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys. Without St. Brown, Jameson Williams stepped up as the Lions’ WR1, posting 26.9 PPR points. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each eclipsed 11.0 PPR points in the backfield, sustaining solid production despite St. Brown’s injury.
Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers superstar Justin Herbert caused panic among fans and fantasy owners alike after leaving Sunday’s game with a left hand injury. Herbert managed to return to the game, leading the Chargers to a 31-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert’s fantasy production continued to waver as he dealt with his hand issue, and the star signal-caller is slated to undergo a procedure this afternoon to repair a broken bone in his left hand. It is unclear if Herbert will miss time as the team gears up for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.
Dylan Sampson - Cleveland Browns
Rookie running back Dylan Sampson exited the Cleveland Browns’ Week 13 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers due to a calf injury. The fourth-round pick was unable to return to the game following his injury, as fellow rookie back Quinshon Judkins took the majority of the workload during the loss. Sampson previously broke out with a 16.2-PPR point outing in Week 12, but was unable to replicate his performance after his early exit on Sunday. His status will be monitored early in the week ahead of a matchup versus the Tennessee Titans this weekend.
Marvin Harrison Jr. - Arizona Cardinals
Star pass-catcher Marvin Harrison Jr. suffered a heel injury during the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 13 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Harrison made his return on Sunday after missing the team’s previous two contests following an appendectomy ahead of Week 11. The former No. 4 overall pick was unable to return following his exit and is slated to undergo further evaluation early this week, as the Cardinals gear up for a Week 14 clash against the Los Angeles Rams. Harrison’s status will require monitoring as he comes into the week with a questionable tab.
Aaron Jones - Minnesota Vikings
Veteran running back Aaron Jones suffered a shoulder injury during the team’s Week 13 clash versus the Seattle Seahawks. Jones exited in the third quarter and was unable to return. He will undergo further evaluation to determine the severity of his shoulder issue. Jones previously missed four games this season due to a hip injury, and could miss additional time following his shoulder injury on Sunday. The Vikings are gearing up to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 14, following a shutout loss to Seattle on Sunday.