DeVonta Smith had a stellar Thanksgiving performance against the Dallas Cowboys, totaling 11 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Sadly, after the Philadelphia Eagles’ come-from-behind win over the Cowboys, Smith was reportedly seen “limping badly”.

DeVonta Smith was spotted "limping badly" following Thursday's victory over the Cowboys.



Via @Mfranknfl pic.twitter.com/KJUzBFewkM — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 27, 2026

With Smith’s Week 13 status now up in the air, the Eagles’ offense could look quite a bit different.

How does Smith’s injury update affect him, Joe Milton III, and the Eagles’ pass-catchers from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith fantasy managers were rewarded for their patience in Week 12, as the talented wideout carved up the Cowboys’ defense for 43 fantasy points. Before facing Dallas, Smith was the WR15 in fantasy points per game (15.6).

Smith has already missed five games due to injury this season, and it remains to be seen if his visible limp stems from a new ailment or if he reaggravated a previous injury. On a positive note, the Eagles have nine days until their Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals, so managers should keep tabs on any updates for Smith between now and then.

Joe Milton III, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton (14) throws during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milton also impressed in the comeback victory over the Cowboys, throwing for 331 yards and 3 touchdowns. With an added 15 rushing yards and another score, Milton exploded for 31.7 fantasy points in just his third career start.

Both Milton and Smith were on the same page throughout Sunday’s game, and the two are hoping to build on their rapport in Week 13 against the Cardinals. If Smith is inactive in Philly’s next game or going forward, then Milton’s fantasy outlook takes a massive hit.

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) carries the ball against Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makai Lemon had a strong finish to Thursday’s game, logging 5 receptions, 51 yards, and a touchdown. In Smith’s first game back from injury in Week 11, Lemon scored only 1.2 fantasy points in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

From Week 7 to Week 9, with Smith sidelined, Lemon was the WR15 in fantasy points per game (14.6). In a scenario in which Smith misses time, Lemon is the Eagles WR who gets the biggest boost.

While some managers may consider Darius Cooper with Dontayvion Wicks also placed on injured reserve recently, he's not worth adding unless you're very desperate in deeper leagues.