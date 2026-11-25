The following projections use as many key data points as needed. We value wide receivers based on power ratings, player ratings, recent form, advanced metrics, weather, and more. It brings CeeDee Lamb at WR1, Ja'Marr Chase at WR2, and so on. Here is what I've got for Week 12 fantasy football.

Top-12 Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

DJ Moore slides into WR1 status. Over his last four games, Moore is averaging 7.3 targets, 4.8 receptions, 72 receiving yards, and 0.8 touchdowns per game. Expect a shootout on Thanksgiving evening.

CeeDee Lamb deserves his WR1 ranking. He has at least 12 targets and 7 receptions in his last three games. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott ranks second in passing through Week 11.

Must-Start Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

Antonio Williams and Stefon Diggs are must-use this weekend. The Cardinals are arguably the NFL's worst defense, and the Commanders are looking up following a huge, season-saving win against the Bengals this past Monday.

DeVonta Smith might have the highest ceiling of any WR3 in Week 12 fantasy football. Ranked WR29, he falls because Joe Milton is behind center. But Smith is WR15 in points per game, and if the Cowboys turn this game into a shootout, he could instantly jump to WR1 status.

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Must-Sit Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

DK Metcalf nearly got suspended; his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has been benched, and Michael Pittman Jr. is back with Roman Wilson. All signs point down, and Metcalf cannot be trusted.

Baker Mayfield is the most detrimental quarterback on his own team, according to this SportsBall analysis. Chris Godwin is an auto-bench, while Emeka Egbuka is startable but has limited upside until Mayfield plays better.

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Sleeper of the Week

Chimere Dike catches my eye. In Week 11, he replaced Wan'Dale Robinson. He has a 73% route rate and runs 60% of those routes from the slot. Dike caught 6 of 7 targets, and his game-ahead projection suggests the game will flow in his favor.

The Jaguars rank 15th in yards per slot target allowed. The Titans will likely trail in this game, if not be right in it. No game script shall work against Dike's expected volume. The Titans are averaging 27.8 points per game over their last five games.

Projected Statistical Leaders

Targets: CeeDee Lamb (12.2)

Receptions: Ja'Marr Chase (8.8)

Yards: CeeDee Lamb (110.1)

Anytime Touchdown: CeeDee Lamb (63.3%)

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