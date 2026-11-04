Fantasy Football Injury Update: Garrett Wilson in Concussion Protocol, Potentially Paving Way for Two Sleepers
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The New York Jets are reeling with three straight losses, and they may be without Garrett Wilson in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson has been placed in concussion protocol, and the Jets are saying he’s day-to-day ahead of Sunday’s contest.
Given the news of Wilson entering the league’s concussion protocol, Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. could see more opportunities.
How does Wilson’s injury update affect the Jets’ wideouts from a fantasy football perspective?
All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros.
Fantasy Impact
Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
Although the Jets have had a few pass-catchers emerge throughout the season, Wilson remains the team’s No. 1 option through the air. Wilson paces New York’s offense in target share (27.5%) in his first year catching passes from Geno Smith.
Entering Week 9, Wilson is the WR19 in fantasy points per game (14.2). Despite facing a stout Kansas City defense on Sunday, Wilson is still a must-start WR if he clears concussion protocol.
Adonai Mitchell, WR, New York jets
In just his second game back from a four-game absence, Mitchell tallied a season-best 27.2 fantasy points in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. While Wilson led the Jets in targets (12) a week ago, Mitchell had the most receptions (7) and receiving yards (142).
With the Chiefs dealing with multiple injuries at the cornerback position, Mitchell would be a WR3 or flex option if Wilson is inactive.
Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets
Cooper logged 22-plus fantasy points in Week 6 and Week 7, proving that he deserves an increased role in the Jets’ passing game. However, with Wilson and Mitchell dominating targets in Week 8, Cooper scored 0 fantasy points on 0 targets in the defeat to the Raiders.
Even though it’s still a small sample, Cooper has the fourth-most yards per reception (20.7) and the third-most yards per route run (3.18) among the 119 WRs with 10-plus targets in 2026. In a scenario where Wilson is unable to play in Week 9, I’d rank Cooper and Mitchell similarly.
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin