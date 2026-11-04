Fantasy Football Injury Update: Garrett Wilson in Concussion Protocol, Potentially Paving Way for Two Sleepers

The New York Jets are reeling with three straight losses, and they may be without Garrett Wilson in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson has been placed in concussion protocol, and the Jets are saying he’s day-to-day ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Garrett Wilson is in the concussion protocol and is considered day-to-day.



Via @ZackBlatt pic.twitter.com/VVSPTMzVso — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 4, 2026

Given the news of Wilson entering the league’s concussion protocol, Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. could see more opportunities.

How does Wilson’s injury update affect the Jets’ wideouts from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) leaps in an attempt to catch a pass as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although the Jets have had a few pass-catchers emerge throughout the season, Wilson remains the team’s No. 1 option through the air. Wilson paces New York’s offense in target share (27.5%) in his first year catching passes from Geno Smith.

Entering Week 9, Wilson is the WR19 in fantasy points per game (14.2). Despite facing a stout Kansas City defense on Sunday, Wilson is still a must-start WR if he clears concussion protocol.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, New York jets

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In just his second game back from a four-game absence, Mitchell tallied a season-best 27.2 fantasy points in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. While Wilson led the Jets in targets (12) a week ago, Mitchell had the most receptions (7) and receiving yards (142).

With the Chiefs dealing with multiple injuries at the cornerback position, Mitchell would be a WR3 or flex option if Wilson is inactive.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (11) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper logged 22-plus fantasy points in Week 6 and Week 7, proving that he deserves an increased role in the Jets’ passing game. However, with Wilson and Mitchell dominating targets in Week 8, Cooper scored 0 fantasy points on 0 targets in the defeat to the Raiders.

Even though it’s still a small sample, Cooper has the fourth-most yards per reception (20.7) and the third-most yards per route run (3.18) among the 119 WRs with 10-plus targets in 2026. In a scenario where Wilson is unable to play in Week 9, I’d rank Cooper and Mitchell similarly.