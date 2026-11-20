Geno Smith exited early for the New York Jets in the Week 10 defeat to the Buffalo Bills, which led to rookie Cade Klubnik finishing the game. After logging limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, Smith is expected to practice Friday and is trending toward playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Geno Smith (ankle) will practice Friday, and head coach Aaron Glenn said "things look promising for him playing Sunday."



Via @BrianCoz pic.twitter.com/PneCVrpzjv — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 20, 2026

With Smith potentially starting on Sunday, the Jets’ offense gets a slight bump compared to if Klubnik were under center.

How does Smith’s injury update affect him and the Jets’ pass-catchers from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Geno Smith, QB, New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) stands in the pocket against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across his first 10 starts in 2026, Smith is the QB27 in fantasy points per game (13.9). While Smith has scored fewer than 8 fantasy points in back-to-back outings, he tallied at least 19 fantasy points in his two starts before that.

In Week 11, Smith will face a Chargers defense that is 20th in dropback success rate allowed (46.9%). Although Smith does give the Jets’ offense a higher ceiling, he’s nothing more than a desperate play in deeper leagues or superflex leagues right now.

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs after a catch as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Smith as his starting QB, Garrett Wilson is currently the WR20 in fantasy points per game (14.4). Wilson posted 15.6 fantasy points in Week 10 against the Bills, and he’s logged 14-plus fantasy points in back-to-back contests.

Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, so even more targets should be funneled to Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. Assuming Smith is officially active in Week 11, Wilson is a must-start option in every format against the Chargers.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) runs past Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell has certainly been tough to trust in any format where managers have to set lineups, producing as the WR49 in fantasy points per game (9.6). Back in Week 8, Mitchell notched 27.2 fantasy points, but he’s combined for only 8.9 points over the last two weeks.

In theory, Mitchell should earn more targets and see an uptick in production with Cooper sidelined in Week 11. However, even with Cooper inactive, Mitchell is a boom-or-bust flex option in deeper leagues if Smith starts.