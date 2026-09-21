Fantasy Football Injury Update: Jadarian Price Could Return In Week 3, But Emanuel Wilson Is A Waiver Wire Add

Seattle Seahawks first-round rookie running back Jadarian Price exited Week 2 due to a shoulder injury and was not able to return. We got some good news today, with Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald describing the injury as "nothing serious."

Seahawks RB Jadarian Price's shoulder injury is "nothing serious," per HC Mike Macdonaldhttps://t.co/fNJDyBuyRQ pic.twitter.com/Xs6a5qVCLA — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 21, 2026

That does not mean that we should assume that Price will be available in Week 3, but there is a chance that he will be, and we do not expect a long-term absence or a stint on the injured reserve. This is great news for fantasy football owners.

Fantasy Impact

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

When it comes to determining Price's usage, we are still figuring things out, and Week 2 did not help. Not only did Price leave early, but the game was also a blowout, which often leads to unreliable data.

However, from what we did see, he looked good carrying the ball 13 times for 52 yards at 4.0 yards per carry. He also caught one of his two targets for eight yards. That came with him being on the field for 34% of the offensive snaps, which was obviously impacted by the injury.

The hope is that Price will be able to return in Week 3. We don't know the exact nature of the injury, which was initially said to be a chest injury but has been clarified as a shoulder injury; however, if he plays in Week 3 after the coach called this injury nothing serious, then we do not expect him to be limited and would get him back in our starting lineups.

RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

With Price seeing limited snaps, Wilson stepped up with 21 carries for 92 yards. If Price does end up missing any time, it looks like Wilson would step in as the starting running back. We would expect him to handle the bulk of the early-down work and the goal-line work. Wilson is worth picking up off the waiver wire this week just in case Price ends up missing Week 3.

RB George Holani, Seattle Seahawks

Holani seems to have carved out a role in this offense, which we don't expect to be impacted whether Price plays or not. He is much more dependent on game script rather than Price's health.

In Week 2, Holani carried the ball four times for 13 yards and caught his lone target for two yards. He is not a startable option in Week 3 regardless of Price's health, but his better games will come when the Seahawks are playing from behind and throwing the ball, which may not happen all that often.



More Fantasy Sports On SI News