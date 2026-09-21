Caleb Williams goes down, And Jonah Coleman Steps Up In Our Fantasy Football Week 2 Week In Review

Our second Sunday of fantasy football is now behind us, but before we start looking forward, we have to take a look back. This is our Week 2 fantasy football week in review.

Week In Review: Week 2

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

- Chuba Hubbard maintained his role as the clear and distant RB1 in Week 2. He carried the ball 12 times for 53 yards while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Jonathon Brooks ran the ball five times for just 16 yards on 3.2 yards per carry.

- It's not safe to start any pass-catchers on this team until they get Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa back. Even then, we are skeptical. Neither Cooper Rush nor Jack Strand looked good in this game.

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

- Aaron Jones stepped in as the clear RB1 for the Vikings, carrying the ball 23 times for 105 yards. The Vikings offense was unable to find the end zone with Carson Wentz at quarterback despite winning the game 9-3.

- The big news out of Chicago was quarterback Caleb Williams being carted off after what looked to be a serious hamstring injury. Tyson Bagent will take over until Williams is able to return.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans

- Saquon Barkley only managed four carries for nine yards due to a stinger he suffered in his neck, while Dallas Goedert also went down with a knee injury. We should know more about both injuries later today after they undergo MRIs.

- The Titans offense showed some life and looked much better in Week 2. Cam Ward threw for 183 yards and rushed for two touchdowns. It was definitely a step in the right direction for this offense that looked completely inept in Week 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots

- Despite continuing to be peppered with targets, DK Metcalf only managed to turn his nine targets into four receptions for 27 yards. Aaron Rodgers and Metcalf have never seemed to get on the same page.

- TreVeyon Henderson returned in Week 2 and carried the ball 16 times for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball just six times for 43 yards. This is a backfield to watch.

Green Bay Packers @ New York Jets

- Carries in this backfield were split up three ways, with Kaleb Johnson getting eight, MarShawn Lloyd seeing six, and Chris Brooks handling four. Brooks and Lloyd also both saw two targets. This backfield is a mess for fantasy owners and will likely continue to be until Josh Jacobs returns.

- There was no true standout on the Jets, but it's worth mentioning that Adonai Mitchell saw 12 targets; however, he only caught six passes for 63 yards.

Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Deshaun Watson played well in this game, completing 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, while also leading the team in rushing with 22 yards on the ground.

- If you started anyone other than Bucky Irving in Tampa, you probably weren't very happy. Even Irving only posted 89 scoreless yards on the ground and caught four passes for one yard.

New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens

- The Saints' rushing attack was a disaster, with Alvin Kamara rushing nine times for just 15 yards on 1.7 yards per carry, while Travis Etienne Jr. carried the ball just eight times for 25 yards on 3.1 yards per carry. Tyler Shough also ran the ball nine times, while Kendre Miller was a surprise inactive after handling nine carries last week.

- It was Rashod Bateman who stepped up as the top target in Baltimore with Zay Flowers injured, catching seven of his nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans

- Ja'Marr Chase bounced back in a big way in Week 2, catching seven of his nine targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns will be shown on highlight reels for years to come.

- Dalton Schultz caught 12 of his 14 targets for 140 yards, while no one else in Houston was able to do much of anything as they scored just six points.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos

- Trevor Lawrence struggled in this game, throwing for just 189 yards and an interception. It was not a great game for the Jags offense.

- With RJ Harvey inactive for this game, Jonah Coleman led the Broncos' backfield with 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. He is a player to keep a close eye on.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

- Tre Tucker stepped up this week as the Raiders' top receiver. He caught five of his seven targets for 119 yards and a touchdown.

- Justin Herbert had another terrible game, throwing for just 192 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He is now looking at a schedule with one decent matchup before December.

Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers

- De'Von Achane was the only decent fantasy option for the Dolphins that anyone actually started, rushing for 74 yards and adding 19 more yards on three receptions through the air.

- George Kittle looked great in this game, catching all four of his targets for 80 yards and a touchdown. Mike Evans also exited this game with a hip injury.

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys

- The Commanders lost Jayden Daniels to an elbow dislocation on Sunday. Marcus Mariota will now take over as the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

- CeeDee Lamb had a monster game, catching eight of his nine targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

- There should be no concerns about Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing with Drew Lock. He caught nine of his 11 targets for 155 yards and three touchdowns.

- Outside of Trey McBride's touchdown catch, there was almost zero fantasy value from the Cardinals in Week 2.

Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs

- Jonathan Taylor had a big day, rushing for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and catching four passes for 40 yards.

- Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce put on a throwback performance, with Mahomes throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns, and Kelce racking up nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

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