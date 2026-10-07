Fantasy Football Injury Update: Jamaal Williams’ Patriots Workout Highlights Injury to Rhamondre Stevenson
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The New England Patriots bounced back with an impressive victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, but Rhamondre Stevenson potentially suffered an injury late in the game. Before taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Patriots worked out veteran Jamaal Williams, which could be a hint about Stevenson’s injury status.
How does Stevenson’s injury update and Williams’ workout affect New England’s backfield from a fantasy football perspective?
All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros.
Fantasy Impact
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
Although the Patriots have yet to reveal an injury to Stevenson, there is video of him potentially sustaining an injury against the Bills. As the week progresses, fantasy football managers should get more information on Stevenson’s status.
While we wait for an update on Stevenson, he produced a season-high 18.4 fantasy points in Week 4, logging 22 more snaps (50), 12 more routes run (24), and 3 more targets (4) than TreVeyon Henderson. If Stevenson practices and is active in Week 5, he’s the preferred fantasy option over Henderson.
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots
An injury to Stevenson would certainly provide a boost to Henderson’s fantasy football value. The only other RB on the Patriots’ roster is Corey Kiner, and Williams hasn’t logged a touch since 2024, so he wouldn’t be an immediate factor – even if he signs with New England.
With Henderson still not being fully trusted in pass protection, he’s just the RB42 in fantasy points per game (7.2). In a scenario where Stevenson is inactive in Week 5, Henderson becomes an RB2 with RB1 upside given his big-play ability.
Jamaal Williams, RB, New England Patriots
As mentioned above, Williams hasn’t recorded a touch since 2024 with the New Orleans Saints. Even though Williams would provide experience to New England’s backfield, his career 3.9 yards per attempt leaves a lot to be desired.
Even if Williams’ workout went well, there’s a chance he only signs with the team’s practice squad until the Patriots know more about Stevenson’s status. Barring a drastic change in events, Williams isn’t worth adding in any format right now.
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin