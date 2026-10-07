Fantasy Football Injury Update: Jamaal Williams’ Patriots Workout Highlights Injury to Rhamondre Stevenson

The New England Patriots bounced back with an impressive victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, but Rhamondre Stevenson potentially suffered an injury late in the game. Before taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Patriots worked out veteran Jamaal Williams, which could be a hint about Stevenson’s injury status.

The #Patriots had veteran RB Jamaal Williams in for a workout today. pic.twitter.com/X9UkXHOyCS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2026

How does Stevenson’s injury update and Williams’ workout affect New England’s backfield from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots takes a hand off from Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Patriots have yet to reveal an injury to Stevenson, there is video of him potentially sustaining an injury against the Bills. As the week progresses, fantasy football managers should get more information on Stevenson’s status.

Rhamondre Stevenson limped off the field at the end of the game last week and now the Patriots are looking at running backs.



Don’t like that. pic.twitter.com/L6KY67Dw4q — Savage (@Savageboston) October 7, 2026

While we wait for an update on Stevenson, he produced a season-high 18.4 fantasy points in Week 4, logging 22 more snaps (50), 12 more routes run (24), and 3 more targets (4) than TreVeyon Henderson. If Stevenson practices and is active in Week 5, he’s the preferred fantasy option over Henderson.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson #32 rushes as Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard #8 defends during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An injury to Stevenson would certainly provide a boost to Henderson’s fantasy football value. The only other RB on the Patriots’ roster is Corey Kiner, and Williams hasn’t logged a touch since 2024, so he wouldn’t be an immediate factor – even if he signs with New England.

With Henderson still not being fully trusted in pass protection, he’s just the RB42 in fantasy points per game (7.2). In a scenario where Stevenson is inactive in Week 5, Henderson becomes an RB2 with RB1 upside given his big-play ability.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (21) reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As mentioned above, Williams hasn’t recorded a touch since 2024 with the New Orleans Saints. Even though Williams would provide experience to New England’s backfield, his career 3.9 yards per attempt leaves a lot to be desired.

Even if Williams’ workout went well, there’s a chance he only signs with the team’s practice squad until the Patriots know more about Stevenson’s status. Barring a drastic change in events, Williams isn’t worth adding in any format right now.