Fantasy Football Injury Update: Jonah Coleman Ruled Out While JK Dobbins And RJ Harvey Are Good To Go For Week 3

In what has to be considered a cruel twist of fate for his fantasy owners, Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman has been ruled out for Week 3 due to an ankle injury. However, both JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey have been removed from the injury report and are good to go for Sunday's game.

Broncos ruled out RB Jonah Coleman for Sunday night’s game vs. Rams due to his ankle injury.



RBs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are off the injury report and good to go vs. the Rams. pic.twitter.com/N9V3Ub7afa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2026

This backfield has completely flipped from where we were coming out of Week 2. At the beginning of the week, Coleman was the hottest player on the waiver wire because Dobbins exited last week's game with a hamstring injury and Harvey also looked like he was tracking towards missing a second consecutive game with a hamstring injury of his own.

Apparently, Coleman suffered a sprained ankle while replacing Dobbins last week, and by midweek we learned about it. Now, everything has changed, and Coleman is out, while Dobbins and Harvey are in.

Fantasy Impact

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

As someone who has been on record pushing the idea that Coleman will be the starter in the Broncos' backfield at some point this season, I was admittedly excited to see what he could do with an opportunity as a bell-cow back. Unfortunately, we now won't be able to see him follow up on his Week 2 game at all, in which he led the backfield in carries, yards, touchdowns, and yards per carry.

RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Dobbins is right back in the driver's seat as the starting running back in the Denver backfield. We are happy he's healthy, and he once again has a chance to play a complete 17-game season in 2026.

We view Dobbins as a fringe RB2/Flex option for Week 3. However, he does still come with some risk because hamstrings are very prone to re-injury. Just keep that in mind when setting your lineups.

RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

Harvey should step back into his pass-catching role behind Dobbins. He is a boom-or-bust option with some big PPR upside, but also a low floor. You can plug him in as your flex this weekend, but he might not be worth the risk coming off a hamstring injury.

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