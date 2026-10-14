Fantasy Football Injury Update: Lamar Jackson’s “Realistic Chance to Return” in Week 6 Bodes Well for Ravens

Lamar Jackson was inactive for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 because of an ankle injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. Although Tyler Huntley started in Jackson’s place in Baltimore’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, Jackson’s return appears to be imminent.

With a few days of practice to go until the Ravens face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, Jackson reportedly has a ‘realistic chance to return’ after a one-week absence.

Lamar Jackson (ankle) "has a realistic chance" to return to action Sunday against the Browns.



Via @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/RyV2vn1uFn — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 14, 2026

How does Jackson’s injury update affect the Ravens’ offense from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Jackson not playing the second half of the Ravens’ win over the Titans in Week 4 or in Week 5, the All-Pro QB is still the QB9 in fantasy points per game (20.0) entering Week 6. Under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, Jackson has the most yards per attempt (10.1) and the second-highest adjusted completion percentage (80.9%) among the 29 QBs with 100-plus dropbacks.

While Jackson could run a bit less coming off his ankle injury, he’s a must-start QB if he’s active on Sunday against the Browns.

Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dual-threat QBs can sometimes be a hindrance to RBs, but Jackson and Derrick Henry work perfectly in unison. Across the first five weeks, Henry is the RB4 in fantasy points per game (22.4), and Cleveland’s defense is a favorable matchup for RBs.

The Browns are 29th in rushing EPA (-0.02) and 28th in rushing success rate (43.2%) allowed, so Jackson’s return would maintain Henry’s status as an RB1 in Week 6.

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs after a catch for a first half touchdown against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zay Flowers has been the lone reliable WR on the Ravens and one of the most efficient WRs in the league, earning a team-high 29.8% target share in his first four games in 2026. Among 43 WRs with 25-plus targets, Flowers has the second-highest catch rate (86.7%), third-most yards after the catch per reception (7.1), and most yards per route run (4.45).

Flowers is the WR7 in fantasy points per game (20.5) and has 25-plus fantasy points in two of his three starts with Jackson under center. The Browns also permit the seventh-most fantasy points per game to WRs (30.9) this season.