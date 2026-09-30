Fantasy Football Injury Update: Puka Nacua Returns To Practice And Is Expected To Play In Week 4

After missing the past two weeks with a hip injury, Puka Nacua returned to practice today and is now trending toward playing in Week 4. He was a limited participant, but head coach Sean McVay says that he expects Nacua to play on Sunday.

Sean McVay expects Puka Nacua to play on Sunday against the Eagles, per @sarahbarshop pic.twitter.com/Hi7LnDPmA9 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 30, 2026

This would be huge for both fantasy owners and the Rams' passing attack. This is a situation we will be monitoring closely throughout the week. If he does suffer a setback, surgery could still be an option, which would be disastrous for fantasy owners.

Fantasy Impact

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

If Nacua plays, then you're putting him into your starting lineups. There is no way you are benching him. However, you should be aware that he is a re-injury risk. Especially because he is also dealing with a psoas injury.

The Rams play the Eagles this week, who are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. That is a slam-dunk matchup for one of the best fantasy wideouts in the league.

WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

If Nacua is back, Adams goes from a sure-fire WR1 back to being a fringe WR2 with upside. He has been incredible with Nacua sidelined, but Nacua just eats up so much volume that it usually relegates Adams to a touchdown-dependent option. Granted, he does tend to catch a lot of touchdowns. We would keep him in our lineups against the Eagles in Week 4.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The return of Nacua will be a massive boost for Stafford. He was fine without Nacua, but having him back significantly boosts his fantasy value and upside. He was already a QB1 this week against the Eagles, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, but this further solidifies that.

WR Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams

Mumpfield is essentially a placeholder here. With Nacua back, you don't want to start any of the Rams' other pass-catching options. There isn't enough volume, and there is almost no consistency from week to week with the other pieces. Leave all of them on your bench or waiver wire.

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