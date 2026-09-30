Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers: Kalif Raymond, Chris Bell, And Three More Options

No position has been harder with injuries so far this season than the wide receivers. Because of that, a lot of fantasy football owners have been put in a tough spot and are searching for wideouts to plug into their lineups. These are the top wide receiver streaming options for Week 4.

Wide Receiver Streamers

WR Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts

If Keenan Allen slipped through your waiver wire this week, you should be scooping him up immediately if you need to stream a wide receiver this week. With Alec Pierce sidelined last week, Allen played on 73% of the team's offensive snaps and was targeted nine times. He turned those nine targets into six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.

He should continue to see significant volume, and this week, the Colts will take on the Washington Commanders, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to opposing wide receivers. Allen should be a great streaming option if he's an option for you.

WR Kalif Raymond, Chicago Bears

Raymond continues to sit on way too many waiver wires. Through three games, he has caught 19 of 21 targets for 214 yards and a touchdown. The only reason he's still available in any leagues is because of the belief that Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, and Colston Loveland will all far surpass him in the offensive pecking order. While that may happen eventually, he's been great so far.

Even with a backup quarterback and a below-average matchup against the New York Jets, Raymond is still an elite streaming option if he's available. Scoop him up, start him, and he could become a potential weekly flex option.

WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

All summer we have been banging the drum for Bell, but we also always knew he was going to get off to a slow start because of the ACL injury he suffered back in December. Last week, he caught four of seven targets and led the team with 67 receiving yards. He slipped through a lot of waiver wires this week because he faces the Minnesota Vikings' defense on Sunday.

However, the Vikings are actually giving up the 12th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and the Dolphins are sure to be losing and throwing the ball in the second half. He could be a better option than many are expecting, especially if Caleb Douglas misses another game.

WR Malachi Fields, New York Giants

No Giants wide receiver has played more snaps than Fields, and we know the 6'4, 222-pounder has touchdown upside. So far this season, he only has six receptions for 74 yards, but the Giants had to make a quarterback change in Week 2 and played in inclement weather in Week 3.

In Week 4, the Giants play the Arizona Cardinals, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers this season. Fields could break out this week after a tough start to the season for the Giants' passing attack.

WR Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams' pass-catchers are battered, and there is a good chance that doesn't change this week. They could be missing up to four of their pass-catchers, including Puka Nacua. If at least Nacua and Terrance Ferguson miss this game, he could have another strong performance like last week when he caught four of eight targets for 93 yards and a touchdown.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News