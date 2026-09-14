Fantasy Football Injury Update: TreVeyon Henderson Returns To Practice Ahead Of Week 2

The New England Patriots and fantasy football owners got some good news when we learned that running back TreVeyon Henderson will return to the practice field today. This comes after he missed Week 1 due to an ankle injury when the team kicked off the NFL season on Wednesday night. It's not clear if Henderson would have been able to make it on the field if they had played on Sunday in Week 1.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) will return to practice Monday.



Via @MikeReiss pic.twitter.com/tCZRxAXLrm — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) September 14, 2026

In Week 1, Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball 18 times for 51 yards on just 2.8 yards per carry, and caught five of his six targets for 44 yards. Corey Kiner served as his backup, rushing six times for 11 yards and not seeing a target.

The hope is that Henderson will be able to return in Week 2 and get back into fantasy football lineups. How the Patriots' backfield looks once Henderson is back in the active lineup remains to be seen.

Fantasy Impact

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson is almost a complete wild card once he returns to the field. We have seen him look amazing, and it stands to reason that his role would grow in his second season with the team. However, that's not how it always plays out, and the Patriots' coaching staff seems to love Stevenson. They showed in the playoffs that they most certainly trust Stevenson more.

If Henderson is active in Week 2, he should be viewed as a high-upside but risky flex start. We will continue to monitor him throughout the week, and we will rank him accordingly and let you know if you should start or sit him next week.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

If Henderson is a wild card, that essentially makes Stevenson a bit of a wild card himself. We could certainly see Stevenson continuing to be the primary rusher, with Henderson taking over Kiner's carries; however, it would be a shock if Stevenson saw every running back target with Henderson back.

Stevenson will see his PPR value drop off if Henderson plays. With Henderson active, Stevenson will likely be viewed as either a low-end RB2 or a solid flex option in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers allowed 173 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to Bijan Robinson in Week 1 on nine receptions and 4.0 yards per carry.

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