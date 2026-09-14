Fantasy Football Week In Review, Week 1: Ashton Jeanty Explodes While Justin Herbert Blows Another One Late

The first NFL Sunday of the season is now behind us and we want to take a look back at the biggest fantasy football developments from each game. This is our fantasy football Week 1, week in review.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals

- The Bucs were desperately trying to lose this game, fumbling four times. The most interesting thing that came out of this game was that Kenneth Gainwell was not utilized in the passing game like we expected. He saw just one target, while Bucky Irving led the team with seven.

- Fantasy owners got almost nothing out of Ja'Marr Chase in this game, while the Bengals heavily utilized their tight ends, targeting them 11 times. Chase caught just two passes for 12 yards.

New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions

- The big surprise here was Travis Etienne Jr and Kendre Miller splitting carries with nine each and Miller scoring the touchdown on the goal line. The only saving grace for Etienne was that he was targeted nine times while Miller didn't see a pass thrown his way.

- If there were any concerns that Jahmyr Gibbs would have another back cutting into his workload this season, that appears to be a non-issue. He handled 29 carries and five targets, while Sione Vaki rushed twice and was targeted once.

New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans

- The Jets rushing attack looked much better than their passing game with Breece Hall getting 20 carries to Braelon Allen's 10. Hall went for 102 yards and a touchdown, while Allen reached 40 yards on 4.0 yards per carry.

- Cam Ward did not got his season off to a strong start, completing just 19 of 32 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. It could be another long year for the Titans.

Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts

- Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers all looked incredible with Jackson throwing for 324 yards, Henry scoring three touchdowns on 6.0 yards per carry, and Flowers reaching 150 yards through the air. However, Flowers did suffer a hamstring injury and was not able to return. That is something we will need to keep a close eye on.

- Alec Pierce looked healthy, catching four of his six targets for a team-high 61 yards. Nevertheless, Keenan Allen did what he does and matched Pierce with a team-high six targets, which no one wanted to see.

Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers

- For about a month, we have been debating whether Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. is the better quarterback for the Falcons' pass-catchers. Well, the answer certainly isn't Cooper Rush. Drake London caught two of Rush's completed passes for 29 yards and Kyle Pitts failed to catch his lone target. Bijan Robinson caught eight of 10 targets and ran the ball 21 times.

- The Steelers' offense looked terrible. A TJ Watt pick-six won them this game. Jaylen Warren looked like their best player, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and catching five passes, while Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in receiving with 58 yards.

Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers

- We expected the Bears to have one of the best rushing attacks in the league, and they did not disappoint. D'Andre Swift rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns, Kyle Monangai for 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 yards per carry, and Caleb Williams rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns of his own. This offense could be great this season.

- Chuba Hubbard was the clear starting running back ahead of Jonathon Brooks. Not only did Hubbard get the start, he handled 10 carries and caught all three of his targets. Brooks ran the ball four times and caught one of his two targets. This backfield could be a messy one for fantasy owners.

Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars

- The Browns' offense looked predictably bad, but the usage of rookie KC Concepcion was interesting. He led the team with five targets and also handled three carries. His role will be something to watch.

- Jacksonville's backfield played about how we expected, with Bhayshul Tuten getting 15 carries and Chris Rodriguez seeing six. What we didn't expect was Ameer Abdullah getting four carries. Tuten and Abdullah also both got one target in the passing attack. We would guess that LeQuint Allen would step into Abdullah's role once he is healthy enough to return.

Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans

- A hot topic of debate heading into this season was whether or not DJ Moore was still any good after a subpar 2025 season. In his first game with the Bills, he caught five of eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown. So he's off to a strong start.

- David Montgomery wasn't overly impressive, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry on the ground while Woody Marks averaged 4.7, but Monty found the end zone three times, twice on the ground and once through the air.

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

- As we predicted for weeks, Chris Brooks was a big part of this rushing attack, with MarShawn Lloyd carrying the ball 13 times for 37 yards and Brooks seven times for 29 yards. Kaleb Johnson was predictably a non-factor, which we don't expect to change in any kind of meaningful way.

- Kyler Murray exited this game early with a concussion and was replaced by Carson Wentz. We will have to monitor this situation leading up to Week 1. Wentz played well in Murray's absence.

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

- While Stefon Diggs led the Commanders with nine targets, Antonio Williams led them in receiving with catching four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, all of which were team-highs or tied for the team high.

- Dontayvion Wicks caught two of his four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown, while rookie Makai Lemon caught three of his four targets for -5 yards. It's abundantly clear who the WR2 is in Philly to start the season.

Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders

- It was Caleb Douglas who stepped up as the Dolphins' top pass-catcher in Week 1, catching five of seven targets for 94 yards. He will be an intriguing waiver wire option this week.

- This game was all about Ashton Jeanty for the Raiders. He rushed for 102 yards and led the team with six receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Jeanty did everything for Las Vegas and was the only player of note on the offense.

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers

- It was Tyler Allgeier who led the Cardinals backfield with 17 carries to Jeremiyah Love's 11. We'd expect those opportunities to flip as we get deeper into the season. Love did score a touchdown and saw four targets to Allgeier's two.

- In what shouldn't shock anyone, Justin Herbert found a way to collapse in the fourth quarter at home against the projected worst team in the NFL. He managed to throw for just 209 yards, one touchdown, and one back-breaking interception. I don't know what people were thinking drafting him so high after he continuously shows us who he is. It never made any sense.

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

- The Cowboys offense struggled to get going in this game, with Dak Prescott managing just 175 yards through the air, and the team totaling 69 yards on the ground.

- Everyone we were concerned about in New York looked healthy. Cam Skattebo averaged 4.5 yards per carry on 18 carries and scored a touchdown, while Malik Naber caught six of his nine targets for 69 yards. However, it was Isaiah Likely who was the star weapon, catching all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News