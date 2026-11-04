Fantasy Football Ramifications of Deshaun Watson Entering Concussion Protocol in Week 9

Deshaun Watson entered the blue medical tent during the Cleveland Browns’ Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after a hit to the head, but he returned and remained in until the end of the game. Ahead of the Browns’ Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Watson has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

Deshaun Watson isn't expected to clear concussion protocol by Saturday, and the Browns appear to be preparing for Shedeur Sanders to start Week 9 at New Orleans.



Via @MaryKayCabot — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 4, 2026

With Watson not expected to clear protocol in time for Sunday’s game, Shedeur Sanders is trending toward being the starter in Week 9.

How does Watson’s injury update affect the Browns’ pass-catchers from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders started for the Browns in the team’s final seven games in 2025. During that span, Sanders was the QB28 in fantasy points per game (13.2), scoring fewer than 12 fantasy points in five of those starts.

Of the 36 QBs with 250-plus dropbacks last season, Sanders had the 8th-fewest yards per attempt (6.6), the 11th-most interceptions (10), and the lowest adjusted completion rate (69.8%). Even with the Saints ranking 27th in dropback success rate allowed (49.8%), Sanders isn’t a QB to trust in Week 9.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a fast start to his rookie season, Denzel Boston is the WR37 in fantasy points per game (10.9) entering Week 9. Boston has tallied fewer than 10 fantasy points in three consecutive contests.

In his first year in the NFL, Boston has been deployed as a vertical threat in Cleveland’s aerial attack, generating the fourth-most yards per reception (15.7) on the highest average depth of target (15.8) among the 21 WRs with 50-plus targets. With Sanders starting, Boston could see fewer downfield looks, making him a risky play against the Saints.

KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kc Concepcion (1) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie KC Concepcion is the inverse of Boston, logging the 11th-fewest yards per reception (10.7) on the 4th-lowest average depth of target (7.1) among 39 WRs with 40-plus targets. Concepcion’s fantasy production is currently reliant on getting short-passing volume and making plays after the catch.

Sanders posted the 10th-lowest average depth of target (7.7) of the 36 QBs with 250-plus dropbacks in 2025, which favors Concepcion. Given the news of Sanders likely starting, I’ll have Concepcion ranked higher than Boston in Week 9.

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one player who benefits the most from Sanders starting is Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin just produced 23.4 fantasy points in Week 8, and he had a strong rapport with Sanders to conclude the 2025 campaign.

To end last season, Fannin made six starts with Sanders as the starting QB for the Browns from Week 12 to Week 17, and he was the TE4 in fantasy points per game (14.6) in that span. Sanders’ tendency to throw the ball short makes Fannin a potential TE1 against the Saints.