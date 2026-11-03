Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Malik Willis Climbs While Josh Allen Drops From The Top Spot

Week 9 is here, and it could be a tricky week for setting your fantasy football lineups. As always, we start at the top with the quarterbacks. The rankings are going to be a bit shaken up this week for a number of reasons.

We are going to make sure you nail your lineups this week and have the best possible chance of winning your matchups. These are the fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9.

Quarterbacks

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow comes in as our QB1 this week. He is coming off back-to-back monster weeks and has been absolutely on fire. We expect the same things from him on Sunday morning against the Atlanta Falcons. It will be worth it to wake up early to watch Burrow light up the scoreboard with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

In a rare occurrence, Allen does not come in as the QB1. He has a brutal matchup against the Minnesota Vikings this week, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. There is no way we are ever benching Allen, but we are lowering our expectations this week if we are starting him.

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott should have a strong bounce-back game against the tanking Indianapolis Colts. They are now playing for nothing and can't stop anyone through the air. It's been more hit-or-miss than we hoped from Prescott this season, but we are expecting a big game from him this week.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis could be a strong streaming option this week against the Detroit Lions, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to fantasy football quarterbacks this season. He comes in as our QB13, which is his highest ranking this season. If he could figure out how to mix his passing and rushing in the same week, he could come much closer to reaching his upside.

Quarterback Rankings: Week 9

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