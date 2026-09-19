Fantasy Football Replacements For Puka Nacua After A Hip Injury Makes Him A Likely Game-Time Decision

There is a potentially huge update on Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua ahead of Monday Night Football. He was unable to practice today due to a hip injury and is now considered questionable for Monday Night's matchup against the New York Giants. Fantasy football owners will now have to treat him like a game-time decision. The game being played on Monday really complicates things for fantasy purposes.

WR Puka Nacua (hip) is not practicing today and will be questionable for MNF, per HC Sean McVay.



Nacua also has some soreness in his groin, but it's reportedly a separate issue from the psoas soreness he dealt with during preseason.



(h/t @thebenroyer) pic.twitter.com/EVctahUNIQ — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 19, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

This is obviously disastrous for fantasy football owners if he can't play. We do not know the full extent of this hip injury, but it is reportedly unrelated to his psoas soreness. If he is unable to play this week, then we have to turn our concern to Week 3 with the Rams on a short week.

It is important that, if possible, you move Nacua to your flex for this week so that you have more options if he is ruled out on Monday. You obviously aren't going to be able to replace him with someone like Davante Adams in this situation. However, we are listing some potential waiver wire options you should stash to replace him just in case. Some of which are not ideal, but may be your only options.

Wide Receivers

- Malachi Fields, New York Giants

- Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams

- Darnell Mooney, New York Giants

- Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams

Other Flex Options

- RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

- RB Devin Singletary, New York Giants

- TE Theo Johnson, New York Giants

- TE Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

- TE Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

- TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams



WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

If Nacua is out, Adams becomes a must-start WR2 rather than a strong flex start. The 33-year-old wideout played on 54% of the offensive snaps in Week 1, catching three of his six targets for just 26 scoreless yards. We would expect all those numbers to rise across the board if Nacua is unable to suit up. Adams should become the Rams' top target.



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