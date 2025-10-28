Can Tyrone Tracy Jr. Become A League Winner After The Cam Skattebo Injury?
Going into the season, Tyrone Tracy Jr. was the Giants’ RB1, but that role was short-lived. In Week 1, he out-snapped Skattebo 50 to 8 (74% to 12%). From Week 2 onward, Skattebo saw at least 52% of the snaps, with Tracy Jr.'s highest share alongside him at 42%, while Skattebo peaked at 75% until his season-ending injury in Week 8. Now, with Skattebo sidelined, Tracy Jr. has a chance to take over the role. Let’s break down the Giants’ running back situation so far this season and what’s ahead for the remainder of the year.
Cam Skattebo's Journey to RB 1 in New York
Skattebo was drafted by the Giants in the 4th round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 101st overall. Each week, he proved to be the real deal for both the Giants and fantasy football managers. Since taking over as the Giants’ RB1 in Week 2, he scored at least 10 points every week, including Week 8, when he played just 11 snaps before suffering a season-ending injury. His highest-scoring game came in Week 6, posting 31 points against the Eagles. Overall, Skattebo finished the season with 101 carries for 410 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns, along with 24 receptions for 207 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.
Cam Skattebo Injury Reopens The Door for Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Skattebo suffered a dislocated ankle in the second quarter against the Eagles and has reportedly undergone successful surgery. This opens the door for Tracy Jr. to reclaim the RB1 role for the Giants. So far this season, Tracy Jr. has 45 carries for 159 yards (3.5 YPC) and a touchdown, along with 10 receptions for 68 yards. While slightly below Skattebo’s production, these numbers suggest Tracy Jr. is capable of replacing most of his contributions.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 9 & Beyond
Tracy Jr. should have clear control of the Giants’ backfield, with his only real competition for touches being veteran RB Devin Singletary, who has just 87 snaps this season, well behind Skattebo’s 295 and Tracy Jr.’s 171.
In Week 9, Tracy Jr. is expected to play around 60% of snaps, with Singletary handling roughly 40% to share the workload in the short term. Beyond Week 9, Tracy Jr. is the clear RB1 for the Giants, projected to play 70%+ of snaps each week and emerging as a potential league-winner, positioning himself as a top-12 fantasy running back down the stretch.