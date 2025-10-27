Tyrone Tracy Jr., Dylan Sampson Lead Week 9 Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups
Week 8 is now behind us, and it's time to start looking ahead to Week 9. That starts with our waiver wire pickups. This is going to be a big week on the waiver wire, especially for running backs. We have players going on bye, players coming off of byes, and a handful of key injuries. This could end up being the most important waiver wire of the year at the position. These are the top running back waiver wire pickups for Week 9.
Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
Cam Skattebo went down with a gruesome ankle injury in Week 8, and after undergoing surgery on Sunday, he will miss the remainder of the season. That leaves the overwhelming majority of the backfield work in New York for Tracy. He should be a strong, viable fantasy option for the remainder of the season, similar to what we saw out of Skattebo while Tracy was injured. Devin Singletary will likely see some work, but shouldn't be considered a real threat to Tracy's workload.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Quinshon Judkins exited Week 8 with a shoulder injury in the third quarter and did not return to the game. The injury does not appear to be overly serious, and the Browns are on a bye this week. However, if you have the roster space to stash Sampson, he's worth the pickup. We know that he'll get plenty of rushing work and almost all the passing-down work if Judkins misses any time.
Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley injured his groin in Week 8 and left the game. This is a similar situation to Cleveland. The injury is not believed to be overly serious, but groin issues can be tricky. Bigsby was the clear next man up when Barkley went down. If Barkley misses time, Bigsby is the back to own and could be a strong fantasy option.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Spears has been listed in our waiver article week after week. He continues to outperform Tony Pollard on a weekly basis. Both backs received 12 touches on Sunday. Spears took his touches for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Pollard went for 53 yards. Not only is Spears a waiver wire pickup, he's the better option in Tennessee and has been for weeks now.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
There is a good chance that Knight was sent to the waiver wire in Week 8 because his owner simply didn't have the space to hold him. If he is on your waiver wire, you should pick him up because he's going to be the RB1 in Arizona for at least a few more weeks while Trey Benson continues to work his way back from injured reserve.
Isaiah Davis, New York Jets
Davis had a nice game in Week 8 and played a lot with the Jets trailing for the entire game. He got seven carries that he took for 65 yards, and he caught all five of his targets for 44 yards. It wouldn't be surprising if he continues to see an uptick in work, and there is also always the chance that Breece Hall gets traded before next week's deadline.