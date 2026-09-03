Fantasy Impact: TreVeyon Henderson Misses Another Practice As Season Opener Nears

Fantasy managers' nerves should be rising if they have RB TreVeyon Henderson on their team. He was a non-participant in the Patriots' latest practice on Friday, Sept.3. New England now only has three practices left until their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

TreVeyon Henderson Injury Update

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson has missed all the following time due to an ankle injury he suffered when he slipped while making a cut in an 11-on-11 portion of practice. On August 27, Patriots Beat Reporter for the Boston Globe, Christopher Price, had some encouraging news regarding Henderson’s injury. He said the following on X

“TreVeyon Henderson should be “good to go” for Week 1 of the regular season, as a league source indicated he avoided a serious right ankle injury when he slipped on the turf at practice earlier in the week.”

However, after this report, there has really been nothing to point to that Henderson will, in fact, be ready to go in Week 1. And with the fastly approaching date of the Patriots' first regular-season game, it certainly seems possible that Henderson does not suit up. If that is the case, then New England’s RB, Rhamondre Stevenson, would take the bulk of the workload in the backfield.

Corey Kiner

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Kiner (37) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The RB3 for the Patriots is Corey Kiner. He was with the Arizona Cardinals in 2025 and played a limited role as well. He appeared in four games and had a combined 12 carries for 58 yards. The Patriots recently acquired him in a trade from Arizona for a future seventh-round pick.

New England definitely drew interest in him from how he performed in this preseason. In four games with the Cardinals this preseason, Kiner had 39 carries for 180 rushing yards.

With him being so newly acquired and having no experience in a notable role yet as an RB in the NFL, his production should not affect Stevenson’s fantasy ceiling dramatically, even if he jumps up to RB2 with Henderson's injury status still in the air.

Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Outlook Without Henderson Available

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson, even with Henderson healthy, is a decent starting flex play in fantasy. Without him, he does have top-10 RB upside for that week.

In 2025, Henderson overall had an underwhelming fantasy season, logging 603 rushing yards and nine total TDs. However, in his final three regular-season games of the season, he was one of the best fantasy RBs. In those games, he logged a combined 229 rushing yards, 104 receiving yards, and six TDs. In that stretch in PPR fantasy formats, Stevenson ranked as RB3, trailing only Derrick Henry and Chase Brown.

Stevenson’s current ADP in PPR fantasy formats for ESPN leagues is RB27, and Henderson’s is RB26. Even with Henderson’s injury, he is still the better fantasy pick currently in fantasy than Stevenson.

During Stevenson’s fantasy breakout at the end of 2025, Henderson was still being used as the Patriots' RB1. He averaged 12.3 carries per game, with one five-carry performance weighing down his average, while Stevenson averaged 8.3 carries per game.

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