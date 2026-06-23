How Francisco Lindor's Injury Update Also Affects Bo Bichette in Fantasy Baseball

The Mets have been anxiously awaiting the return of their star shortstop, Francisco Lindor. He injured his calf with a strain back on April 22, and over two months later, the Mets still have not found their shortstop back in the lineup.

The original timeline for Lindor was 6-8 weeks. As of June 23, Lindor is nearly 9 weeks into his rehabilitation. The Mets expect Lindor back in a matter of days, but until that happens, they operate with their struggling, supplemental lineup.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Over the past two months, the Mets have played baseball with Bo Bichette as shortstop in place of Lindor. Bichette, mainly a 3rd baseman, has done so with great struggles. Bichette ranks only in the 51st percentile of Fielding Run Value, and in batting, he is having the worst year of his career. Bichette has a minus-10 Batting Run Value, despite having been no worse than +15 in any season since 2025.

Truth be told, the return of Lindor will not affect Bichette in any notable fashion. Bichette is hitting awfully, and while he can return to bat 3rd or 4th in the lineup, it changes little. Bichette is the SS12 in FantasyPros Rest-of-Season Rankings and the 3B7, being his primary position, which Bichette will play amid Lindor's return.

Lindor is the name that we really must focus on. Lindor is the SS9 on some of those rankings, as referenced above. Before the season's beginning, Lindor was drafted as the SS4 in ADP.

The return of Lindor shall be a cause for optimism. A calf injury should affect very little in hit ability to get his bat on the baseball. Lindor has stated that he feels "really good," following his latest Triple-A rehab game.

At Lindor's best, he is arguably the best batting shortstop in baseball. He is a multiple-time MVP contender for the New York Mets. Morale is very low in New York, and it's definitely a mild concern. Nonetheless, Lindor is competitive, he loves New York, and he will come back into the lineup with a goal of providing a surge to a playoff run that seems to be dwindling as summer has begun.

In fantasy baseball, Lindor must be held onto. His value is at a season low at this very moment. If not owned, Lindor is a prime buy-low candidate. He is a player valued very low with little output. Yet, Lindor has SS1 potential not on the season, but on a week-by-week basis. The opportunity to buy such a phenomenon is rare.

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