Francisco Lindor Injury Update: Star SS's Rehab Progress Welcome For Fantasy Managers

The New York Mets have endured their share of struggles amid an injury-riddled start to the 2026 season. The team has been without Francisco Lindor for the past several weeks after being pulled from the team’s 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on April 22.

Lindor suffered a hamstring strain and was subsequently placed on the Injured List. Last week, the five-time All-Star began running progressions as he eyes his return to the field. Though the team has yet to provide a timetable for his return, Lindor has received yet another encouraging update regarding his injury.

Late last week, after starting running progressions, Lindor returned to baseball activities and is recovering nicely from his hamstring strain. Fantasy managers continue to await the four-time Silver Slugger’s return to action, and is slated to bounce back following an up-and-down start to the year.

Lindor has suited up in 24 games to this point of the season, posting 21 hits, 14 runs, two home runs and five RBIs, posting a .226 batting average. He has shown the ability to break out following slow starts in the past, a trend that projects to persist following his return to action this season.

As he and several other Mets work their way back from injury, New York remains firmly in the playoff hunt despite a turbulent 26-33 start to the year. Let’s monitor the status of several other injured Mets amid their series against the Seattle Mariners:

Francisco Lindor, Jorge Polanco and Francisco Alvarez Eyeing Return For Mets

Mar 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge (3) celebrates with second baseman Marcus Semien (10) and shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and third baseman Bo Bichette (19) and first baseman Jorge Polanco (11) and catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets have fielded their star-studded rotation in limited capacity through 60 games. As mentioned by John Flanigan of SNY, Lindor, Bo Bichette and Juan Soto have appeared in just nine games together this season, a concern that has raised frustration from New York’s staff.

Lindor’s injury isn’t the only one that’s hampered the team this season, though, as Jorge Polanco and Francisco Alvarez also eye a return from injury. Polanco is working his way back from Achilles bursitis and wrist soreness, and is expected to return later this week as he rehabs with Double-A Binghamton.

UPDATE



Jorge Polanco is expected to re-join the Mets next weekend in San Diego for a series against the Padres, per @NYPost_Mets pic.twitter.com/ckUuMT17gp — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) May 30, 2026

On the other hand, Alvarez will kick off his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, as announced over the weekend. Alvarez underwent surgery on May 14 to repair a torn meniscus and has shown out during his rehab process thus far.

All three players will have a massive impact on the team over the coming weeks, with the Mets looking to return to the postseason following a 83-79 campaign in 2025, ultimately missing the playoffs. New York boasts one of the top rotations in baseball, and will likely enjoy a swift turnaround following the respective returns of their key contributors.

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