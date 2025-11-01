Isiah Pacheco is Out, Puka Nacua is Back, Plus the Full Week 9 Injury Report for Fantasy Football
Are ninth football Sunday is almost here, and you need to know the latest on all the important injuries before setting your fantasy football lineups for Week 9. This is our fantasy football injury report for Week 9.
Quarterbacks Week 9 Injury Report
Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals
Flacco is officially listed as questionable for Week 9 with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. He comes with a lot of risk, but he looks more likely to play than not. If he can't go, Jake Browning would likely be back at quarterback, which kills the value of all the weapons in Cincy.
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Daniels is expected to return this week after sitting out last week with a hamstring injury. He is a huge boost for all the weapons that are still left in Washington.
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Murray is still considered questionable for Week 9. Because the Cardinals play on Monday Night Football, we don't have full clarity on this situation yet, but it sounds like he's on the right side of questionable. If he can't go, Jacoby Brissett will get the start. He's a significant downgrade for the Arizona pass-catchers.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Purdy is once again not going to start on Sunday. Mac Jones will get another start. Either way, it's a lateral move.
Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
Penix has been removed from the injury report and will return to his starting job this week in Atlanta. He is a big upgrade from Kirk Cousins.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young has been removed from the injury report and will return this week to start for the Panthers.
Running Backs Week 9 Injury Report
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Swift has been ruled out for Week 9 with a groin injury. Kyle Monangai is in line to start and potentially see bell-cow touches.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Stevenson has been ruled out with a toe injury. It may be now or never for rookie TreVeyon Henderson, at least for this year.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
Pacheco has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith should both see an uptick in work.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara is considered questionable for Week 9. It sounds like he's on the right side of questionable, but the fact that he is a trade candidate could play into his usage this week as well. Devin Neal is the next man up.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Marks was added to the injury report on Thursday with a calf injury. This is a situation worth monitoring. Nick Chubb would see plenty of touches if Marks is out.
Wide Receivers Week 9 Injury Report
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Nacua is set to return following the Rams' bye week, and he's off the injury report.
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
London is off the injury report and set to return after missing Week 8. He's much needed by both fantasy owners and the Falcons.
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Hunter went down with a non-contact knee injury in practice on Thursday and has been placed on injured reserve. We do not yet know the extent of his injury.
Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
Ridley has once again been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
Shaheed is considered questionable for Week 9, but is expected to play.
Tight Ends Week 9 Injury Report
Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants
Bellinger has been ruled out for Week 9, limiting the Giants' weapons ever further. Theo Johnson should see even more work at tight end.