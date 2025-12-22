Gardner Minshew Costly Injury is Bad News for Travis Kelce & Chiefs Pass Catchers

In Week 15, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes suffered the first major injury of his career when he tore his ACL, ending his season. Gardner Minshew came in and took over as the starter. Unfortunately, Minshew did not last long in Week 16, getting injured in the first half of the game.

Chiefs believe Gardner Minshew tore his ACL, per @RapSheet



Minshew is believed to have torn his ACL as well, which would end his season and put his 2026 season in doubt. With Minshew out, rookie Chris Oladokun has taken over as the starting quarterback for Kansas City, and we expect that to continue through the last two weeks of the season, with the Chiefs' season already over after being eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15.

Fantasy Football Impact of Gardner Minshew ACL Injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

QB Chris Oladokun, Kansas City Chiefs

The seventh-round pick didn't do much in his first NFL action. He completed 11 of his 16 attempts for 111 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Oladokun also tacked on seven yards on the ground. There is no way that you can start him in your fantasy championship against the Denver Broncos next week.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Unfortunately, Rice is another player who you will have to leave on your bench next week against Patrick Surtain II and the Broncos' dominant pass defense. He is still in the concussion protocol after missing Week 16, but we are leaving him out of our lineups, assuming he is ready to go in Week 17. There is no Chiefs' wide receiver we'd play in Week 17.

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

We don't want to start Kelce either, but if we were going to start a Kansas City pass-catcher, it's Kelce. The Broncos are allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to tight ends this season, and his skill set could make it easy for a rookie quarterback to lean on him.

RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Pacheco led the team with eight carries to Kareem Hunt's three in Week 16, and more importantly, he was targeted seven times, catching six passes for 41 yards. The game plan with Mahomes and now Minshew out, may just be to dump it off to Pacheco as often as possible. This makes him an intriguing PPR option in Week 17.

With Mahomes and Minshew both lost for the season, the Chiefs’ offense becomes one of the riskiest units to trust during fantasy championship week. Outside of limited PPR appeal for Pacheco and desperation-volume hope for Kelce, fantasy managers should look elsewhere for safer paths to a title.

