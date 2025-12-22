Quinshon Judkins Suffers Brutal Injury, Josh Allen Busts, More Week 16 NFL Storylines

The second round of the fantasy football playoffs is almost over, and our 16th football Sunday is behind us. All we have left now is Monday Night Football. However, before we look ahead to our fantasy championships, we have to take a look back at the week that was. This is the Week 16 fantasy football week in review.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins

- Chase Brown exploded in this game, topping 100 total yards and scoring three touchdowns.

- With Quinn Ewers under center, Jaylen Waddle led the team, catching five of nine targets for 72 yards.

Buffalo Bills @ Cleveland Browns

- Josh Allen was a major letdown in this game, throwing for just 130 yards and no touchdowns, and rushing for 17 yards.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks downfield against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

- Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins suffered a major leg injury, dislocating his ankle and breaking his fibula, in Week 16 and is out for the season.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys

- Omarion Hampton has fully taken over the RB1 job in Los Angeles, rushing 16 times for 85 yards and catching a 10-yard pass.

- George Pickens was the only fantasy star for the Cowboys, catching seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans

- Gardner Minshew tore his ACL, and Chris Oladokun took over as the starter and is the presumed starter for the remainder of the season.

Chiefs believe Gardner Minshew tore his ACL, per @RapSheet



Brutal injury stretch for the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/B1YXIMf5rj — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 21, 2025

- Tony Pollard topped 100 yards again this week, rushing for 102 yards.

New York Jets @ New Orleans Saints

- The Jets offense is a nightmare and should be avoided at all costs. They failed to score a touchdown this week.

- Taysom Hill was the star of the night, throwing a 38-yard touchdown, leading the team with 42 rushing yards, and catching four passes for 36 yards.

Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants

- Jordan Mason got injured in this game, giving way for Aaron Jones to rush 21 times for 85 yards.

- The Giants were one of two New York offenses that failed to score a touchdown this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

- Emeka Egbuka led the Bucs in receiving, catching one of two targets for 40 yards. This is where this passing attack is right now.

- Rookie Tetairoa McMillan bounced back this week, catching six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos

- Parker Washington had a huge game, catching six passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

- Courtland Sutton caught six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals

- Bijan Robinson had a big day, rushing for 76 yards and catching seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Bijan Robinson



Game Ball 🏈 pic.twitter.com/F66CD11qV9 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) December 22, 2025

- Elijah Higgins led the team in receiving with seven catches for 91 yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Detroit Lions

- Jaylen Warren had a huge day on the ground, rushing for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

- The Lions only rushed for 15 yards in this game, with David Montgomery running for 14 yards, Jahmyr Gibbs rushing for two yards, and Jared Goff rushing for -1 yard.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Houston Texans

- Ashton Jeanty rushed 24 times for 128 yards and a touchdown, and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

- Jawhar Jordan led the Texans in rushing, carrying the ball 15 times for 53 yards, while Nick Chubb rushed just six times for 33 yards.

New England Patriots @ Baltimore Ravens

- Drake Maye had another big game, throwing for 380 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while chipping in with 25 yards on the ground.

- Lamar Jackson exited this game with an injury, and his status is up in the air for championship week.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: