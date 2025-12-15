Injuries are seemingly catching up to every team in the NFL this season. Green Bay lost a few players on Sunday but two huge impacts will be felt. The Packers saw Christian Watson go down to injury early and then a non-contact knee injury sidelined Micah Parsons.

Add in the possibility that Christian Watson broke his clavicle and things go from really good to bad pretty fast. From a fantasy standpoint, the Green Bay defense gets knocked down a few pegs the rest of the way. As for the offense, does Jayden Reed get more of a green light to go downfield as he gains more confidence.

So What Happens Next?

If Parsons has a torn ACL and Watson broke his clavicle as feared, then both players are done for the regular season. That is obvious. With that comes the end of the fantasy road in 2025 for both. Defensively, the Packers were significantly better with Parsons on the field. Playing the Bears and Vikings next will not be easy on the defense.

Like we mentioned already, the level of injuries this Sunday has been frightening across the NFL. For fantasy football owners in the playoffs, it is time to pick up the pieces. That is all that can be done. Watson can be replaced by Reed. As for the Packers, they may just be a defense that one stays away from. After all, there are always streaming options available.

Players injured in week 15 #nfl



Patrick Mahomes: ACL

Rome Odunze: Stress fx aggravation

Christian Watson: Chest/Shoulder

Davante Adams: Hamstring aggravation

Bam Knight: Leg

Woody Marks: Ankle

Saquon Barkley: Neck (finished game)

Caleb Williams: Left leg (finished game)

Luther… — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) December 15, 2025

Green Bay lost a total of four players to injury on Sunday alone in Denver. The Packers currently are sandwiched between Detroit and Chicago in the highly competitive NFC North. Jordan Love needs targets and it will be all hands on deck for the Packers the rest of the regular season at least.

There definitely felt like something was in the air on Sunday. As for the Packers, they already had lost Tucker Kraft and Devonte Wyatt. Jordan Love again had trouble today staying in a rhythm. Love has to keep footballs down.

A Few Final Words

Chicago did lose Rome Odunze today as he reinjured the stress problem in his foot. It will be something to see whether Odunze can play next week. It is a slightly shorter week with a game scheduled on Saturday night. That means one less day to prepare and get ready.

Week 16 is going to be a busy one. Let's see what happens with all of these injuries. Updates will come as always.

