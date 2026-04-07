Luka Doncic Trying European Option to Recover Faster from Hamstring Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers and fantasy owners alike have to somehow move forward without Luka Doncic. Doncic suffered a hamstring injury last Thursday night in Oklahoma City. When a blowout loss impacts a team that much, it sends shockwaves throughout the NBA and fantasy basketball alike.

Doncic leads the league currently in points per game, free throws attempted per game, three pointers made and field goals made per contest. Combine that with the Austin Reaves injury and the Lakers face a very stark reality

Reaves is out potentially 4-6 weeks with a Grade 2 Oblique injury. It is Doncic who has the worse prognosis. That is the currently thought process, for now.

Luka Doncic Injury Explained

This depends on who you talk to. Doncic suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury last Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Standard recovery for such a malady can be as long as 6-8 weeks. Best case scenarios are typically 3-5 weeks and that is the absolute best.

Some have suggested that the location of the hamstring injury is closer to the butt area while others speculate it is lower. Here are a few further looks.

Luka Doncic will seek medical treatment in Europe for his Grade II (Partial tear) Hamstring Strain



Likely means he is getting treatment that is not offered in USA



IF this cuts his healing time in half (4-6 weeks



Theoretically he COULD be back in 2-3 weeks in time for the 1st… pic.twitter.com/3WM5ozcyIv — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) April 6, 2026

The rest of the regular season is obviously done. Optimally, Doncic could return during the first round of the NBA playoffs. If this Spanish treatment does not work, it is more likely the All-Star would miss more like 4-6 weeks.

Again, the key is theoretically he could be back as soon as 2-3 weeks. However, there are blatant risks for Doncic if he comes back this early. Consider that Doncic injured the same hamstring earlier in the season (February against the Sixers).

Doncic also had another issue late in January against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The risk of re-injury normally is 20-30% here. However, with multiple issues, Doncic coming back early creates a potentially even bigger problem. Someone joked this is what Kobe Bryant would do. That is more or less true.

Keys For Doncic And The Lakers

Again, the biggest benchmark in any Doncic recovery is that full range of mobility. How close can he get to that 100% range? Regenerative treatments are not readily available in the United States for a reason. The danger is pretty high. Consider that Doncic basically dragged his hamstring up and down a basketball court for a half, there is ample reason why Doncic is seeking different options.

Give the player credit for exhausting any and all options. Other players have explored these avenues. If this gets Doncic closer to 100% range of motion faster then by all means, that is his choice. Reaves can hopefully come back within four weeks which would help the Lakers' playoff fortunes and the potential load on Doncic.

Los Angeles needs both players back but Doncic is critical to any chances of coming out of the Western Conference. Oklahoma City may still win anyway but the Lakers likely have the best chance of dethroning the Thunder other than potentially the San Antonio Spurs.

Doncic and the Lakers take on an immense risk here that might have even more dire effects. Then again, they may not. Stay tuned!

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