Darius Slayton Expected Out for Thursday Night Against Philadelphia
The news on Tyrone Tracy offered some optimism for the New York Giants. However, the latest on Darius Slayton is more grim.
Now, the Giants admitted what many feared about the Slayton hamstring injury via social media.
It is no secret that the New York Giants are shorthanded going into Thursday night's meeting with the 4-1 Philadelphia Eagles. At 1-4, New York has several players and coaches on the hot seat. Worse, Philadelphia losing last week only heightens the meaning of the game for both teams now. Losing Slayton makes the Wide Receiving corps even thinner.
Darius Slayton Fantasy Impact for New York
If the New York Giants do not add anyone from the practice squad, the Giants have Beaux Collins taking on more of a role once again on Thursday in Week 6 action. He caught one pass for seven yards on three targets against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. After that, there is Jalin Hyatt again.
Hyatt contines to show a lack of separation and ability to get open. He did get three targets versus the Saints but did not catch a single pass. He did get a season high 34 snaps to Collins' 28. That may reverse itself on Thursday at this rate. New York did not elevate any receiver from the practice squad on Sunday. It remains to be seen what happens next.
At the minimum, Jaxson Dart will rely more on Cam Skattebo out of the backfield and Theo Johnson from the Tight End position. The quarterback and the team cannot make the same mistakes like Sunday. New York was the first team since the New York Jets in 2016 to turn the ball over on five straight possessions.
Gunner Olszewski is the fourth receiver on the depth chart at this time. That is how bleak things stand for the Giants.
Fantasy Football Final Word
Given how the first meeting between the Giants and Eagles went last year, it may be tough to roster much of anything New York on Thursday night. Yes, anything can happen. Sadly, little indicates much will change with the Giants which makes it difficult to roster any New York offensive player at this juncture.