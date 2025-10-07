Tyrone Tracy Could Play on Thursday Night Against Philadelphia
It has been the Cam Skattebo show in New York for a couple of weeks since the Tyrone Tracy injury. There was one good and one not so good result.
Now, Brian Daboll suggests that Tracy's shoulder is progressing. There was this interesting gem from Tuesday practice.
If anyone has noticed, running with the Giants offensive line is not very easy. Tracy was averaging a meager 3.1 yards per carry. Cam Skattebo is averaging a better 3.8 per rush attempt. Aside from the one fumble lost, Skattebo is probably the more dangerous threat downfield whether running or catching the football.
What Fantasy Football Impact Comes From This News?
A coach being optimistic about a player is nice. Tracy was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough of a practice. Admittedly, the running back was saying the right things afterwards. However, there was an honesty to this.
Several things would have to change to get Tracy on the field for Thursday. If he is not limited Wednesday in practice, that would be telling. He has not even been announced as a potenial game-time decision yet.
Cam Skattebo will still get the majority of the carries. For perspective, Skattebo is averaging 12.6 carries a contest with Tracy at 7.3. The view is Tracy would still be a 1B option at best if he were to play on Thursday night against the Eagles. New York managed 76 yards rushing last year versus Philadelphia at home in a 28-3 loss.
New York ranks 13th in rushing yards and that is impressive given their line is probably among the five or six worst units in the NFL. They do run the ball more than most (8th in the league). It is why Tracy being 100% would not be awful.
A Simple Fantasy Verdict
Tyrone Tracy is not going to move the needle if he plays on Thursday. He is a nice piece but touches would probably be in the 8-12 range at the max (12 is his season high). Furthermore, he has to be healthy enough to practice fully to truly be considered field ready.
Tracy said it himself. If he is out there flying, he is ready. If not, he is not. That is pretty simple. Exercise considerable caution here.