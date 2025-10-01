Injuries Plague 49ers As Brock Purdy And Two Wide Receivers Headline Week 5 Inactive List
The San Francisco 49ers will be without three major contributors on the offensive side of the ball for a Thursday Night Football showdown versus the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, San Francisco’s passing attack suffered a major setback with the release of the Week 5 injury report for Thursday night’s NFC West matchup.
On Wednesday afternoon, starting quarterback Brock Purdy and starting receivers Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall were each ruled out for San Francisco’s game versus the Rams, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Purdy suited up in Week 4 after missing back-to-back games prior to his Week 5 absence. The fourth-year quarterback struggled in San Francisco’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns, but completed just 58% of his passes with two interceptions in a tough loss.
The 49ers’ quarterback has struggled with a toe injury dating back to his initial absence earlier this season.
Jennings will miss Thursday’s game with ankle and rib soreness, marking his second absence of the regular season so far. Pearsall, who is the team’s leading receiver entering Thursday’s game, will miss his first game due to a knee injury. For fantasy football owners, here is fantasy outlook for the remainder of the 49ers’ offense without its trio in the pass game.
Fantasy Outlook For 49ers With Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall Sidelined
Thursday’s matchup will be no easy test for a depleted 49ers offense. Veteran quarterback and former first-rounder Mac Jones will make his third start of the season, coming off two solid performances in each of his first two games of the season. Even without Jennings and Pearsall, Jones’ production in his first few games provides reason for optimism for fantasy owners in need of quarterback help in the wake of Purdy’s injury.
Jones posted 21.8 fantasy points with a three-touchdown performance in Week 2, finishing the week ranked as QB9 in fantasy. He followed that up with 14.8-point showing in Week 3, and finished the week as QB15 despite a dip in production. A matchup will provide a tougher matchup for Jones, especially without his two leading receivers.
Looking at the run game, McCaffrey’s stock makes a steep rise as the 49ers likely look to him for the majority of the offense’s production both in the run and pass game. McCaffrey has performed exceptionally through the first four games of the season, entering Week 5 as RB1 in fantasy among PPR leagues. He’s eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage in each game and is averaging 24.0 fantasy points so far this season.
The two-time first-team All-Pro selection should see the vast majority of the volume in this week’s matchup.
In the receiving corps, the veteran tandem of Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson should emerge as the team’s two leading options in the pass-game behind McCaffrey. Bourne has caught 13 passes for 87 yards on the season, appearing in three of San Francisco’s first four games. He’ll see an expanded role offensively for owners in deep leagues in need of fantasy help for Week 5.
Robinson has suited up in just one game so far this season, catching one pass for 20 yards in the loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.
The 49ers will look to pull out a tough win amid a flurry of injuries throughout the depth chart entering Thursday night’s showdown.