Injury Impact: Adonai Mitchell Is Ruled Out, Making Kenyon Sadiq A Must-Start Fantasy Football Tight End

The New York Jets have once again ruled out wide receiver Adonai Mitchell with a finger injury for Week 4. While this isn't a surprise based on how the week went, it is a bit of a surprise based on how close it seemed like he was playing in Week 3. It's fair for fantasy football owners to be concerned about his status for Week 5 as well because this injury is clearly more of an issue than originally believed.

Fantasy Impact

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

It makes sense not to play Mitchell with a finger injury. While he has seen plenty of volume, including 12 targets in Week 2, he is well known for not having the greatest hands in the league. Drops have been an issue throughout his career.

While it may not seem like it, giving Mitchell time to get fully healthy is the best-case scenario for fantasy owners. The last thing you want is him out there dropping passes and being a bust in your lineup.

All we can do is monitor this situation moving forward. We would consider him questionable for Week 5, but it would be a bit of a surprise if he still isn't back on the field in Week 6.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

With Mitchell out last week, Sadiq became a fantasy football breakout star. He caught seven of eight targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. Beyond just the production, he looked fantastic on film.

Sadiq should be viewed as a TE1 this week with Mitchell out. We also wouldn't be surprised if he surpasses Mitchell as the second option in the Jets' passing attack even when Mitchell returns to action. He could also insert himself into the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation if he continues to look as good as he did last week.

WR Isaiah Williams, New York Jets

With Mitchell out, Williams becomes a viable deep sleeper. We wouldn't start him if you're not desperate, but he could be an option in Week 4.

Last week, Williams played on 89% of the snaps, and he has seen eight targets over the past two weeks. He certainly isn't a good option, but with all the injuries, some of us don't have any good options.

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