Kenyon Sadiq And Keenan Allen Lead Our Fantasy Football Must-Start Fringe Options For Week 4

By this time of year, whether it's due to injuries, matchups, or soon, bye weeks, we have to roll the dice and start some fantasy football options we aren't completely confident in. The injuries have hit hard this year too. These are the fringe options you need to get into your starting lineups in Week 4.

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Young is coming off a tough game and is still the fantasy QB4 overall this season. We fully expect him to bounce back this week against the Detroit Lions, whose secondary has been battered by injuries.

Through three weeks, the Lions have given up the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. This is a tremendous matchup that you should take full advantage of if you have Young or any of his weapons.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

JCM has been underwhelming so far this season, to say the least, but things are lining up perfectly for him to finish as a fantasy RB2 in Week 4. Especially with Rachaad White dealing with a shoulder injury and seeming to be in serious danger of missing Week 4 after the team went out and signed Austin Ekeler this week.

Croskey-Merritt also has a tremendous matchup this week in London against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, something he should take full advantage of, with a backup quarterback and an increased workload.

WR Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts

In the first game with Alec Pierce on injured reserve in Week 3, Allen played on 73% of the offensive snaps, and Allen caught six of nine targets for 63 yards and a touchdown. It looks like the old man still has at least some juice left in him, and the Colts are looking to squeeze it all out.

He has an ideal matchup in Week 4 against the Commanders, who are allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, averaging 39 points allowed per game. With his increased volume, he should have a huge game on Sunday morning.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Sadiq had a breakout performance in Week 3, catching seven of eight targets for 105 yards and a touchdown, and he looked special doing it. His speed and athleticism as a tight end jumped off the screen.

Granted, that performance came with the Jets missing a few of their pass-catchers, most notably Adonai Mitchell, but we don't think that's going to matter much. He broke out and isn't going to look back, plus he is simply a much better player than Mitchell. Look for him to be the second option in the Jets' passing attack this week against the Chicago Bears and moving forward.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News