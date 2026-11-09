Fantasy Football Injury Impact of Luther Burden's Week 9 Head Injury

In the final minutes of Week 9 Sunday Night Football, Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III appeared to have suffered a concussion. Upon falling, the leading theory is that he hit his head. As of Monday afternoon, the Bears have not yet confirmed the diagnosis. This could impact fantasy football, so the information below covers what managers need to know.

Fantasy Football Impact

No matter the diagnosis, Burden won't start for your team in Week 10. The Bears head into their bye week. Click here for early waiver wire targets.

Burden III still will not be locked in to play in Week 11. A 'Next Man Up' could be in store. Two players would benefit.

Kalif Raymond played a 77% route rate in Week 9. If Burden were out, Raymond would start and play many snaps out of the slot, much like Burden. Raymond just recorded his most targets (7) since Week 1 and his most receptions (4) since Week 3.

Zavion Thomas is also an intriguing name. The speedster nearly scored a big touchdown on Monday Night Football before a penalty nullified the play. He would be the Bears' WR3 if Burden were out. Thomas only has a 13% route rate this season, and that could quadruple.

Nonetheless, Thomas wouldn't be fantasy-viable. Instead, he would be fun to watch for a possible breakout. Thomas ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine.

The hypothetical pass-catching pecking order would be as estimated in the following:

WR1: Rome Odunze

TE1: Colston Loveland

WR2: Kalif Raymond

RB1: D'Andre Swift

WR3: Zavion Thomas

Luther Burden Injury Update

Luther Burden likely suffered a concussion after Reuben Bain drives his shoulder through Burden’s head.

Explains why he just dropped the ball after contact.



No flag? pic.twitter.com/3d8TjNZBoj — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) November 9, 2026

On a late fourth-quarter screen pass, Burden tried to take himself through defenders for a first down. Instead, 270-pound defensive lineman and rookie Ruben Bain led with his shoulder and drilled Burden in the helmet. Burden fumbled the ball while falling to the ground and remained there immediately after the play.

The medical theory is that Burden almost certainly suffered a concussion on the play. The return timeline will depend largely on the concussion's severity.

When analyzing all 2026 NFL concussions, it was found that 87% of players returned in <14 days. In this study in the Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine, the findings confirm an average return time of 18.5 days and, more specifically, 1.6 missed games.

Burden will not be cleared to play, but with a bye week ahead, fantasy managers have time to await details on his health status. For now, wait and worry about roster moves early next week, if need be.

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