Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Kenneth Walker's Groin Issue Teases an Emmett Johnson Emergence

Kenneth Walker has created mild panic in the fantasy universe on Friday afternoon. That is, given his 'DNP' status at practice with a groin tweak. We will keep tabs on how this plays out, and my Saturday evening final projections will reflect the final outlook. Nonetheless, as a fantasy analyst, I will weigh how the Chiefs offense would look without Walker on the field in Week 10.

Fantasy Football Impact

Only two other running backs have carried the ball this season. Those are rookie draft pick Emmett Johnson and undrafted rookie Jaydn Ott.

In Week 9, Johnson had 6 rushing attempts to Ott's 3, each playing behind Walker. Ultimately, expect this offense to lean on Johnson if Walker is out.

Johnson has performed excellently in his rookie season, and he is the only other Chief running back to be active all season long as the backup. Out of 71 running backs with at least 25 rushing attempts this season, Johnson ranks 20th in PFF Rushing Grade, averaging 4.3 Yards per Attempt.

His magic really comes through the air attack. Of 59 running backs with at least 10 targets this season, Johnson ranks 2nd in PFF Receiving Grade, behind the Bills' Ty Johnson. Johnson has caught 14 of 15 passes his way for 16.9 Yards per Reception.

Jaydn Ott is the listed RB3, but he is questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. If Ott does not suit up, the Chiefs will have to elevate Nate Carter from their practice squad. All in all, I don't expect much from Ott or Carter in Week 10.

My preliminary analysis hands Johnson about 80% of the Chiefs' rushing attack. Mahomes gets 5-10%, and the balance goes to Ott. No Chiefs wide receiver has a rushing attempt this season.

Johnson would be a gem to own in fantasy football this week. His volume can legitimately make him an RB1 in Week 10.

Kenneth Walker Injury Update

Per Andy Reid, Jaylon Moore and Peter Woods did not practice.



Kenneth Walker (tight groin) sat him out of practice and see how he's feeling later this afternoon. "Somewhere he tweaked it." Adds he was tight this morning. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 13, 2026

Andy Reid told the media that Walker woke up Friday with groin soreness. The team held him out of practice as a precaution and will wait and see how he feels.

The groin is obviously a crucial muscle for a running back. If tight, it would limit Walker's efficiency. If Walker did suit up, he might be 80-90% of his regular self, but he'd still be a must-start RB1 in fantasy football. If anything, the Chiefs might limit his usage, and instead of being a top-3 running back in fantasy football, Walker may fall in the RB5-10 range.

It's hard to say how likely Walker is to play. I suggest fantasy managers err on the side of caution. If Johnson is available, pick him up now. If not, read here for your running back streaming options.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: