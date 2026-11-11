Corey Kiner, Audric Estime, Devin Singletary, And More Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers

It has been a bit of a struggle figuring out how to fill out our fantasy football lineups when it comes to running backs. We are going to help you find some alternative options if your usual starters are sidelined. These are the top fantasy football running back streamers for Week 10.

Running Back Streamers: Week 10

RB Corey Kiner, New England Patriots

The Pats look like they are set to be without Rhamondre Stevenson this week due to a knee injury, and TreVeyon Henderson also looks like he's going to be sidelined with issues of his own. That leaves Kiner as the lead back in New England, and he could end up handling a near bell-cow workload.

Kiner has seen his role grow this season and has played well when given the opportunity. He has carried the ball 50 times for 244 yards and a touchdown, for a strong 4.9 yards per carry. We are willing to stream him this week in a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions based on the potential volume.

RB Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints

The Saints shockingly cut Kendre Miller last week, and Estime stepped into the starting role. That could once again be the case this week if Travis Etienne is unable to return to action.

He carried the ball 15 times for 72 yards and a touchdown. This week, he'll be matched up against the Carolina Panthers, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs has undergone surgery to repair his injured finger and is set to miss a couple of weeks. That leaves us back in the nightmarish situation we were in before, trying to figure out if we want to start Lloyd or Kaleb Johnson. Ideally, we wouldn't have to start either, but if we do, we are going with Lloyd.

There have been reports that Johnson will be the starter, and quite frankly, we don't care. Both of these running backs are terrible, but we have seen that Lloyd gets the goal-line work.

Volume isn't going to amount to anything for either of these terrible backs. Our only hope is that one of them falls into the end zone, and Lloyd has the best chance of doing that.

RB Devin Singletary, New York Giants

Skattebo is set to return on Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, but the Giants are still going to want to utilize both backs. We don't love Singletary in this game, but he should still get some volume, and the team uses him both in the passing attack and by the goal line. He could be worth streaming in this game.



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