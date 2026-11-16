Fantasy Football Injury News: Brock Bowers Week 11 Status Is Uncertain After Ankle Wound
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The Raiders lost to the Seahawks in Fernando Mendoza's career debut, and in the process, they may have lost Brock Bowers. The star tight end left the game in the first half; despite trying to return, he was ultimately ruled out. Early reports point to a high-ankle sprain, but we're awaiting further confirmation.
Fantasy Football Impact
As of Monday morning, Bowers' health remains uncertain. This upcoming Sunday, the Raiders will face the Cleveland Browns. At a record of four wins and six losses, the Raiders are still in the playoff race, but the odds are stacked against them. Nonetheless, I will measure the Raiders' offense if Bowers were inactive.
Michael Mayer is Bowers' high-upside replacement. Over his last three games, Mayer has a route rate of about 72%. That ranks third on the Raiders, higher than Jalen Nailor, Ashton Jeanty, Cody White, and Jack Bech.
Mayer started two games with Bowers inactive: Weeks 1 and 2. In those games, Mayer had an 87% route rate. He caught 9 of 11 targets for 55 yards. While the yardage output was low, the volume clearly was not, and that is what really matters. Mayer and Tre Tucker tied for the most targets in that span.
Comparatively, Bowers' route rate in 2026 has been 89%. He is the TE1 in fantasy football on a points-per-game basis. The biggest disconnect between Bowers and Mayer won't be their playing time, but their overall skill. Here is how they compare:
Statistic
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
Average Depth of Target
10.4 Yards
5.4 Yards
Yards per Reception
13.5 Yards
9.9 Yards
90.4 (1st)
76.5 (9th)
Mayer isn't bad. The case is that Bowers is elite. In fantasy football, if Bowers were out, Mayer would rank around TE10-ish. He is viable and should be picked up in free agency, but don't expect Bowers-level output. No one can provide that.
Brock Bowers Injury Update
Bowers is not thought to have sustained a serious injury. He is day-to-day and will be evaluated as the week goes on. That doesn't mean that Bowers will play on Sunday, but things look optimistic. If he has to be given a number for his active status, it might be wise to call it ~80% likely.
After suffering an injury, Bowers did wish to get back in the game, but that obviously didn't happen. It's another positive note regarding the injury.
Fantasy managers should keep a sharp eye on this. It is never a bad idea to buy insurance. If your bench can take a Week 1 waiver-wire addition, consider it. Read more about our Early Week 11 Waiver Wire Targets here.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.