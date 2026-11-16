Fantasy Football Injury News: Brock Bowers Week 11 Status Is Uncertain After Ankle Wound

The Raiders lost to the Seahawks in Fernando Mendoza's career debut, and in the process, they may have lost Brock Bowers. The star tight end left the game in the first half; despite trying to return, he was ultimately ruled out. Early reports point to a high-ankle sprain, but we're awaiting further confirmation.

Fantasy Football Impact

As of Monday morning, Bowers' health remains uncertain. This upcoming Sunday, the Raiders will face the Cleveland Browns. At a record of four wins and six losses, the Raiders are still in the playoff race, but the odds are stacked against them. Nonetheless, I will measure the Raiders' offense if Bowers were inactive.

Michael Mayer is Bowers' high-upside replacement. Over his last three games, Mayer has a route rate of about 72%. That ranks third on the Raiders, higher than Jalen Nailor, Ashton Jeanty, Cody White, and Jack Bech.

Mayer started two games with Bowers inactive: Weeks 1 and 2. In those games, Mayer had an 87% route rate. He caught 9 of 11 targets for 55 yards. While the yardage output was low, the volume clearly was not, and that is what really matters. Mayer and Tre Tucker tied for the most targets in that span.

Comparatively, Bowers' route rate in 2026 has been 89%. He is the TE1 in fantasy football on a points-per-game basis. The biggest disconnect between Bowers and Mayer won't be their playing time, but their overall skill. Here is how they compare:

Statistic Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Average Depth of Target 10.4 Yards 5.4 Yards Yards per Reception 13.5 Yards 9.9 Yards PFF Receiving Grade 90.4 (1st) 76.5 (9th)

Mayer isn't bad. The case is that Bowers is elite. In fantasy football, if Bowers were out, Mayer would rank around TE10-ish. He is viable and should be picked up in free agency, but don't expect Bowers-level output. No one can provide that.

Brock Bowers Injury Update

#Raiders star TE Brock Bowers, who did not finish Sunday’s game, is not believed to have suffered a major ankle injury, source says. More day-to-day.



Bowers will have more tests today to determine the severity. pic.twitter.com/IsQFh1ulOR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2026

Bowers is not thought to have sustained a serious injury. He is day-to-day and will be evaluated as the week goes on. That doesn't mean that Bowers will play on Sunday, but things look optimistic. If he has to be given a number for his active status, it might be wise to call it ~80% likely.

After suffering an injury, Bowers did wish to get back in the game, but that obviously didn't happen. It's another positive note regarding the injury.

Fantasy managers should keep a sharp eye on this. It is never a bad idea to buy insurance. If your bench can take a Week 1 waiver-wire addition, consider it. Read more about our Early Week 11 Waiver Wire Targets here.

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