J.J. McCarthy Injury Update a Complicated One for Fantasy Owners
J.J. McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain in a Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings were 1-1 and kind of fortunate to be at .500. Carson Wentz comes in and Minnesota wins two of three games. However, a few more problems have popped up.
Wentz injured his shoulder and is still feeling soreness at press time. McCarthy appears to be doing much better both mentally and physically.
Hypothetically, which quarterback does Minnesota start if both were 100%. By the end of the bye week, we may just have the answer to that question. Let's dive into the latest on McCarthy and then the impacts along with Wentz.
J.J. McCarthy Injury Update
The bye week for Minnesota came at a great time. It allows the Vikings to rest and McCarthy time to get reps with the offense. Week 7 presents itself as a huge measure stick. Minnesota needs the win given how the NFC North has gone this season.
Besides the high ankle sprain, there is the mental aspect for McCarthy. Last year's injury saw the quarterback not handle things quite so well. This season that has been a different story. However, it is not certain that McCarthy will start in Week 7 against Philadelphia.
One of the more intriguing things in this quarterback duel is the perspective given from time off. McCarthy had a few weeks to watch Wentz play. The veteran played steady but not perfect. Naturally, the big difference is how calm things were when Wentz was on the field compared to McCarthy.
McCarthy must practice with a better understanding of the Vikings offense all while showing much better fundamentals and mechanics. It may take the full week to determine if the Vikings' 2024 first round draft pick is 100% recovered physically.
The Tug Of War With Carson Wentz
For how well Wentz has commanded the Minnesota offense or good enough, there is that one problem. Now, he is banged up himself.
The update five days later is a little better on Wentz. Again, it appears the shoulder is more sore than anything. However, it is a situation to monitor. Some speculated this was a nice way to get McCarthy back in the lineup.
However, there were plenty of good things Wentz did that McCarthy did not. For one, McCarthy must get the ball out of his hand faster (3.08 seconds compared to 2.59 for Wentz). Also, the veteran gets the football to his main guys. Justin Jefferson had 324 yards receiving and 22 catches over the past three weeks.
As we mentioned above, this is a multi-faceted dilemma. Which quarterback recovers faster? Does McCarthy look better in practice than the first two games of NFL action? Does Kevin O'Connell give McCarthy another week given the hostile environment Minnesota will face in Philadelphia?
One thing is clear. McCarthy could be 100% from the injury by week's end and still not be named the starter against the Eagles. Things like pace, footwork, rhythm, and working with his receivers will be as important for McCarthy here.
Fantasy Football Verdict
This is one to wait and see. Carson Wentz looked much better in the three weeks he started compared to McCarthy's opening act. Both had dramatic wins but Wentz had a better grasp of the offense. What did the Michigan alum learn in his time off? We are going to find out.
Minnesota's season along with impacts to Jordan Mason, Jefferson, and Jordan Addison will be something to be mindful of. Even T.J. Hockenson has been better as well over the last three weeks. McCarthy's path to playing is so far from automatic.